Sixteen ASIs Promoted to PSI at Mangaluru Commissionerate

Mangaluru: Many Assistant police inspectors had waited for their promotion for many years. After taking charge as the police commissioner of Mangaluru city, Anupam Agrawal made it possible, and within 9 days of taking charge, he promoted 16 Assistant Sub Inspectors to Police Sub Inspectors.

Earlier the police commissioners Shashi Kumar IPS and Kuldeep Kumar Jain IPS tried their best to promote the deserving ASIs. However, due to technical reasons, it was not possible. But the newly appointed Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal within 9 days of assuming duty, made it possible to promote the deserving officers.

On September 18, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal issued a promotion order to 16 ASIs who are now promoted as Police sub-inspectors.

List of ASIs promoted to PSI

