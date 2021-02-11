Spread the love



















Sixth Day Novena in Preparation for Feast of Relic of St Anthony held at St Anthony’s Ashram

Mangaluru: The sixth day of Novena in preparation for the feast of the Relic of St Anthony was held at St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu.

Fr Thrishan D’Souza the Asst. Parish Priest of Infant Jesus Church, Bantwal celebrated the Holy Mass.

The Holy mass was offered for the people who are caught up in various difficulties. The whole world is affected by COVID-19. Many have become ill due to this pandemic and many have lost their job. The pandemic has affected people from all walks of life.

Fr Thrishan in his homily asked the congregation to pray through the intercession of St Anthony that God may hear the plea and

help the world to come out of the present unfavourable situation.

Fr Onil D’Souza, the Director of the Ashram conducted the novena. The choir group from Nithyadhar Nagar Church, Thokkottu helped the congregation to participate in the devotion.



