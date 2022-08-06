Sixth Day of Novena Before Feast of St Lawrence Held at Bondel Church

Mangaluru: The theme of the 6th Day of Novena was ‘Forgiveness is the solution for the problems of the family’.

The parish priest of Bajal Church, Rev Fr Andrew D’Souza, was the main celebrant for the 10.30 am mass. Rev Fr. Lancy D’Souza concelebrated the mass. In his sermon, Fr Andrew D’Souza called on the devotees of St Lawrence and said, “Forgiveness is a vital part of Christianity because, without forgiveness, we would have no hope for reconciliation, redemption from sin, and salvation. Forgiveness cannot be granted without giving. The word ‘give’ is in the word forgive. We have to set aside our pride and feelings to offer forgiveness and give grace. In every relationship, there are times when we are hurt or disappointed by the other person. When we decide to forgive, we are saying ‘I love you regardless of what you did or said’. That commitment to the relationship is a choice and a decision to love.”

There were three testimonies. The first testimony was from one Mr. Anthony. He had lost his purse in the bus that he used to come to the Novena. After the mass, he visited the miraculous statue and then made the sign of the cross. To his surprise, he found his purse in the same place at which he had left it in the bus. “I thank God and St. Lawrence for this miracle,” said Anthony.

The second testimony was from Mrs. Monthin Telis from Hospet Parish. She had suffered from a snake bite. “The doctors said that there was no chance of survival but I believe St. Lawrence has touched me with his loving gentle touch and I am fully cured. May Jesus be praised forever. I pray that we may increase our faith by sharing this experience with others.”

The third testimony was from a Muslim Brother who had difficulty with speech. “I prayed fervently through St Lawrence. It was a miracle that my speech became clear,” he says, “I believe that I got healing by the intercession of St Lawrence.”

The choir was from the United Family under the leadership of Cyprian Vas.

For the mass at 5.30 pm, Rev Fr Santhosh Rodrigues, Director of Pastoral Centre, was the main celebrant. Rev Fr Peter Gonsalves and Rev Fr Melwin Pinto MSIJ concelebrated the mass. The choir was from Blue Angels Choir.

Special prayers were offered for those who have been living apart from the unity of their families.

