Skaters of Dakshina Kannada Roller Sports Association bring Laurels to the City

The newly formed Dakshina Kannada Roller Sports Association( DKRSA ) bags 55 medals at the 38th Karnataka State Selection Trials held at Bangalore from November 15th to November 19th 2022.

48 skaters from the district participated in the competition. The district won 17 Gold medals, 18 Silver medals and 20 Bronze medals.

14 Skaters have been selected to participate in the upcoming National Championship to be held at Bengaluru on December 11th to 22nd

Kate, Himani, Arpita, Dashiel, Shamil, Thanmay, Aishani, Vivek, Moksha, Nirmay, Vedant, Tasmayi, Jesnia and Yuvraj have qualified for the Nationals.

Winners List :

Kate Aarvi Vaz won 2 Golds

Muhammad Shamil Arshad won 2 Golds and 2 Silvers

Arpita Nishanth Shet won 2 Golds and 2 Silvers

Dashiel Amanda Concessao won 2 Golds 1 Silver and 1 bronze

Thanmay M Kottary won 1 Gold and 3 Silvers

Daniel Salvadore Concessao won 1 Gold and 2 Bronzes

Vivek won 1 Gold 1 Silver and 1 Bronze

Aishani Santhosh won 1 silver and 1 Bronze

Sheehan A R won 1 Silver and 1 Bronze

Himani K V won 2 Silvers and 1 Bronze

Moksha won 2 Silvers and 1 Bronze

Nirmay won 1 Silver and 1 Bronze

Anagha Rajesh won 1 Bronze

Yuvaraj D Kunder 2 gold 1 silver

Tasmayi M Shetty 2 gold 1 bronze

Jesnia Correa 1 gold 1 silver

Vedant Upadhya 1 gold 1 bronze

Hannah Rose Fernandes 3 bronze

Muhammad Ayaan 2 bronze

Krithi 1 bronze

Shreshta P Shenoy 1 bronze

Davine Acharya 1 bronze

The Skaters were trained by 2 clubs. Mangalore Roller Skating Club and Hi-Flyers Skating Club