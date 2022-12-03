Skaters of Dakshina Kannada Roller Sports Association bring Laurels to the City
The newly formed Dakshina Kannada Roller Sports Association( DKRSA ) bags 55 medals at the 38th Karnataka State Selection Trials held at Bangalore from November 15th to November 19th 2022.
48 skaters from the district participated in the competition. The district won 17 Gold medals, 18 Silver medals and 20 Bronze medals.
14 Skaters have been selected to participate in the upcoming National Championship to be held at Bengaluru on December 11th to 22nd
Kate, Himani, Arpita, Dashiel, Shamil, Thanmay, Aishani, Vivek, Moksha, Nirmay, Vedant, Tasmayi, Jesnia and Yuvraj have qualified for the Nationals.
Winners List :
Kate Aarvi Vaz won 2 Golds
Muhammad Shamil Arshad won 2 Golds and 2 Silvers
Arpita Nishanth Shet won 2 Golds and 2 Silvers
Dashiel Amanda Concessao won 2 Golds 1 Silver and 1 bronze
Thanmay M Kottary won 1 Gold and 3 Silvers
Daniel Salvadore Concessao won 1 Gold and 2 Bronzes
Vivek won 1 Gold 1 Silver and 1 Bronze
Aishani Santhosh won 1 silver and 1 Bronze
Sheehan A R won 1 Silver and 1 Bronze
Himani K V won 2 Silvers and 1 Bronze
Moksha won 2 Silvers and 1 Bronze
Nirmay won 1 Silver and 1 Bronze
Anagha Rajesh won 1 Bronze
Yuvaraj D Kunder 2 gold 1 silver
Tasmayi M Shetty 2 gold 1 bronze
Jesnia Correa 1 gold 1 silver
Vedant Upadhya 1 gold 1 bronze
Hannah Rose Fernandes 3 bronze
Muhammad Ayaan 2 bronze
Krithi 1 bronze
Shreshta P Shenoy 1 bronze
Davine Acharya 1 bronze
The Skaters were trained by 2 clubs. Mangalore Roller Skating Club and Hi-Flyers Skating Club