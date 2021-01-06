Spread the love



















Skill and Simulation Centre Inaugurated at A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (AJIMS & RC) has added a new feather in its cap with the inauguration of A.J. Skill and Simulation Centre on January 06, 2021. It was inaugurated by Dr Rajendra K.V., I.A.S., Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada District and presided over by Dr A.J. Shetty, President of A.J. Group of Institutions. The event was graced by Mr Prashanth Shetty, Vice President of A. J. Group of Institutions; Dr Prashanth Marla and Dr Amitha Marla, Directors of A.J. Hospital & Research Centre, and Dr Ashok Hedge, Dean of A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre. In his inaugural address the Chief Guest, Dr Rajendra K.V. applauded the President and other Management members of A.J. Group of Institutions for establishing the state of the art, skill and simulation centre for the benefit of medical and other health care professionals in achieving advanced medical and surgical skills.

He also commended the efforts of medical professionals for their contribution in tackling COVID pandemic. The Deputy Commissioner, Dr Rajendra K.V., who is also from the medical field has shown keen interest and also had hands-on experience on some of the modalities of the skill and simulation centre.

This National Medical Council mandated advanced skill and simulation centre consists of advanced mannequins and simulators that closely simulate humans and real-life situations which can breathe, cry, blink, bleed and respond either automatically or manually to the medical and surgical intervention.

The skill and simulation centre has provisions for advanced training in laparoscopy, arthroscopy, endoscopy, colonoscopy, bronchoscopy, urological procedures and advanced imaging modalities. The skill and simulation facility also has a birthing simulator, adult patient simulator, neonatal simulator, infant and child mannequins in virtual intensive care units, paediatric and operation theatre modules to impart real-time experience and learn the skills for handling complex medical and surgical scenario.