Skill Educon Conference (23-25 Sept) & Speech & Hearing Camp ( 26-28 Sept) at FMMC

SKILL EDUCON 2022 Conference (23-25 September ) & SPEECH & HEARING CAMP ( 26-28 September ) at Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: During the press meet held on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 at Father Muller Charitable Institutions Director’s Council Hall at 4 pm, the following details were briefed to the media persons :



SKILL EDUCON 2022- a National Healthcare Conference on Clinical Skill Education from 23-25 September 2022

SKILL EDUCON 2022, a National Healthcare Conference on Clinical Skill Education is scheduled to be held at Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru from 23rd to 25th September, 2022. The ‘Medical Education Unit’ and ‘Simulation and Skill Centre’ of Father Muller Charitable Institution is organizing this National event in collaboration with our Marketing Partners, Tech4hc. The event is also supported by the international team of Nasco Healthcare and Skill Qube.

The aim of SKILL EDUCON 2022 is to provide an interactive platform for medical teachers to collaborate on the effective implementation of clinical skills education in line with Competency Based Medical Education (CBME) Curriculum, which is mandated by National Medical Commission (NMC) for MBBS from 2019 onwards. With the theme of “Teaching and Assessing Clinical Skills”, we aim to deliver awareness on how to teach and assess clinical skills, effectively utilize simulation modalities and implement the same to successfully train the medical graduates to reach the benchmark competency level.

Nationally renowned speakers will be taking part as resource faculty and share their expertise and knowledge. The event will include a two days conference, six Skill and Simulation related workshops, an interactive panel discussion, quiz on CBME, live simulated drill, e-poster presentation, and an exhibition of the NMC mandated skill trainers.

The Pre-Conference Workshop will be held on 23 September 2022. The inauguration of the conference will be held on 24th September. Dr Avinash Nivritti Supe, Emeritus Professor of Surgical Gastroenterology and Medical Education, Seth G S Medical College, Mumbai and Chairman/ Convenor of Expert Group of National Medical Commission will be the Chief Guest and Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institution will be the presiding officer. Rev Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator of FMMC, Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC, Dr Nagesh KR, Organizing Chairperson of Skill Educon 2022, and Dr Ritesh D’Cunha, Organizing Secretary of Skill Educon 2022 will be present during the event.

THE SPEECH AND HEARING CAMP 2022 on 26, 27 and 28 September 2022

Communication is an integral instinct of human kind. In order to develop good communication skills Speech and Language is important. Adequate hearing capacity facilitates normal speech and language development in children. The field of audiology and speech language pathology is dedicated to the understanding of communication and hearing processes. The science that involves the application of knowledge of hearing and communicative processes to the identification, treatment and prevention of communication disorders in children and adults.

Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing) has been dedicated to the assessment, diagnosis and rehabilitation of speech and hearing disabled since its inception. To extend its services furthermore, Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing) is commemorating the “International Hearing Impairment Week” in the last week of September.. On this occasion, A free Speech and Hearing Camp is organized in collaboration with Father Muller Medical College Hospital on the 26th, 27th and 28th of September 2022. The camp will be held at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Kankanady at the Out Patient Department (No 38 & No 67 respectively).

Prof Akhilesh P.M informed the media that the highlight of the camp is to provide Free Hearing Aids under ADIP Scheme by the Central Government to those beneficiaries who possess the disability Certificate and the BPL card. Those who want to avail the free hearing aids must furnish the following documents:

1. Copy of Hearing Disability Certificate

2. Two recent passport size photographs

3. Copy of Aadhar Card

4. BPL Card

5. Income Certificate

Speaking during the press meet, Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director Fr Muller Charitable Institutions said , “Along with free hearing aids the camp will include several free services like assessment of hearing of the elderly, adults & children, free hearing aid trials, troubleshooting of the hearing aids, and Hearing aid dispensation on a subsidized rate. Assessment of various speech & Language disorders like voice problem, stammering, learning disability, Autism in children, Unclear speech in children & delay in speech acquisition in children. All these services will be rendered by expert professionals in the field. During the camp, Free Health Cards will be provided for all those who register for the camp. We urge the people of Mangaluru and the neighboring places to receive the benefits of the camp and ensure to share this information with all who may benefit from it”.

Appreciating the efforts of the units of FMCI , Fr Coelho said :

“I thank the units of the FMCI for bringing about new and innovative academic and social goods. The faculty and staff with their administrative heads have seen to it that there is no stone left unturned for the overall growth of the units of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions. We have been standing out lately among the crowd of medical colleges and hospitals with awards and appreciation be it international/national or Local. This shows the dedication and commitment of our faculty and staff commitment and the trust of people in us. The institutions is embarking on newer initiative like Skin bank, clinical trial, MOU with advanced organ transplant centers etc to benefit the society”

“The concessions on treatment cost given in celebration for the 75th year of independence between 15 August to 31 August amounted to Rs1.8 crores.We have to thank the patients for reposing their trust in us and making it a fruitful experience for us. The hospital was running over capacity to accommodate patients. Thanking all the Doctors and Nurses of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital for their support” added Fr Coelho.

He further said, “” We have started with evening clinics with senior doctors in all specialities. We welcome the public to make use of this facility in our hospital with prior appointments. This is a convenient system where you can get faster, hassle free service with all the required facilities like laboratory, radiology /scanning, pharmacy under one roof. Consultations are paid and our doctors are there to help in patient care”.

Members present during the press meet were : Fr Ajith Menezes- Administrator, FMMC; Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais- Assistant Administrator, FMMCH; Fr George Jeevan Sequeira- Assistant Administrator, FMMCH; Prof. Akilesh PM- Principal, FMC; Ms Cynthia Santhmayor- Vice Principal, FMC; Dr Uday Kumar- Medical Superintendent, FMMCH; Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza- Dean, FMMC; Dr Nagesh K R- Organizing Chairperson of Skill Educon; Dr Rithesh Joseph D ‘Cunha- Organizing Secretary, Skill Educon; Dr Lulu Sherif Mahmood, Academic Incharge of Father Muller Simulation and Skill Center; Dr Kishan Shetty- Deputy Medical Superintendent FMMCH; Dr B.Sanjeev Rai-Chief of research, FMMCH; ; Dr Urban Arnold John D’souza-Dean of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences;Sr Dhanya Devasia. Father Muller College of Nursing ; among others. The press meet proceedings were compered by Dr Kelvin Pais-Liaison Officer., FMCI. Brochures, invitations, and other materials pertaining to the Conference & Camp were released on the occasion.

