SKM suspends Yogendra Yadav for a month



New Delhi: In what that can seen as a disciplinary action, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday suspended Yogendra Yadav for a month after his visit to the house of the BJP worker killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Sources said that Yadav had reached the house of the deceased BJP worker to express condolences without informing other farmer leaders about his visit. Later on Twitter, he shared the picture of his meeting with the family.

The decision to suspend Yadav was taken in a meeting of SKM leaders held on Thursday.

According to farmer leaders, Yadav has accepted his mistake. Now he can be a part of the movement during the month, but will not attend any official meeting or activities.

