Spread the love



















SKM threatens to burn effigies of Modi, Ajay Misra on Dussehra



New Delhi: A day after the ‘antim ardaas’ for the farmers who were mowed down by a cavalcade in Lakhimpur Kheri October 3, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday threatened to burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other BJP leaders, including MoS for Home Ajay Misra, whose son Ashish Misra is a prime accused in the case, on October 15 on the occasion of Dussehra.

Reiterating its demand that Ajay Misra Teni should be sacked and arrested immediately, the SKM said in a statement: “Multiple videos exist of Ajay Misra’s outright threats to the farmers protesting with black flags; it is clear that he was promoting enmity, hatred and disharmony. His continuation as a Union Minister of State for Home compromises justice, and it is unimaginable that the Narendra Modi government is continuing to defend him.”

Nine persons, including farmers and a journalist, were killed on October 3 in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Terming Tuesday as ‘Shaheed Kisan Divas’, the SKM had observed ‘antim ardaas’ for the slain farmers. Thousands of farmers across India had held homage meetings with candlelight vigils, the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...