SL leaders promise various approaches to address challenges



Colombo: The Sri Lankan government is taking various approaches to address current challenges faced by the country amid the ongoing economic crisis, the country leaders said in their messages on the International Labour Day.

In the past three years, the group that faced the most serious challenges in Sri Lanka is the working class, and the day-to-day challenges they face are even more intense today, Xinhua news agency quoted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as saying.

“The government is taking various approaches to liberate the people from this situation and alleviate the oppressive nature of the situation,” he said.

The President in his message once again invited the leaders of all political parties to come to a consensus on behalf of the people to overcome the challenge faced by the country.

The government is currently taking all possible measures to manage the economic crisis and is seeking the necessary support at the local and international levels, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said in his message.

Protesters in the country have been calling for immediate measures to be taken by the government to solve the current economic crisis featuring shortages of foreign exchange, fuel and other essential supplies as well as a rising inflation.