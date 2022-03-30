SL military assures maritime pacts with India not threat its security



Colombo: Denying the allegations that the recently signed defence related pacts with India were a threat to the national security, Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry has assured that there was no risk to the security and sovereignty of the country.

Alleging that several media have misinterpreted the news, the Ministry of Defence ruled that the recently signed maritime security pacts with the Government of India would neither result in hindrance nor threat to the national security of Sri Lanka.

The Defence Ministry clarified that several security pacts signed with India during the ongoing visit of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar over setting up of Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), a Floating Dock and Dornier Reconnaissance Aircraft.

Sri Lanka’s opposition parties and several activists had claimed that the MoUs signed with India in the presence of India’s EAM on Monday were a threat to national security and would lead to a future clash with China as India marks its strong presence around the island and the Indian ocean.

The establishment of MRCC, with a US $6 million grant from the Government of India, is highly essential to instantly respond to the search and rescue services of vessels in distress operating in the region and ensure safety of vessels in compliance to various international conventions, the Sri Lanka Ministry of Defence (MOD) stated.

“Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) is the authority responsible for conducting Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) operations for commercial ships around the island’s SAR region. The Merchant Shipping Secretariat, being the official representative of the International Maritime Organisation, has entrusted the Maritime Search and Rescue operations for commercial ships to SLN.

“The MRCC covers the SAR responsibility for over 1,778,062.24 Km2, which is approximately 27 times of the landmass of Sri Lanka. SLN will be the primary stakeholder of this project along with several other organisations,” the MOD stated, adding that the Cabinet memorandum for the project was initially submitted in the year 2017 by the MOD itself.

“The receipt of Floating Dock Facility from the Government of India at no cost has been projected to reduce the annual outlay of Rs 600 million for outsourced docking repairs and this proposal has been in the pipeline since year 2015. The Dornier Reconnaissance Aircraft is basically deployed for maritime surveillance, search and rescue operations and to deliver information to various required platforms. The unavailability of this capability was the motive for bilateral dialogues between the Governments of India and Sri Lanka during the last couple of years and it was agreed upon to provide one Dornier Reconnaissance Aircraft to Sri Lanka free of charge,” the statement noted.

Accordingly, during the period earmarked for the manufacturing process of the said aircraft, the Government of India will lend a similar aircraft which will be piloted by Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) pilots. An Indian training team will also arrive and stay in the island until the SLAF gains required expertise. Thus, SLAF aircrew will receive an added qualification enabling the country to further strengthen its maritime security while cutting a large cost as a result of the pacts, the MOD stated.

The MOD reiterated that prior to the signing of the said pacts, it had followed the standard criteria and procedures while channelling it through the other mandatory state establishments including the Attorney General’s Department.

“Therefore, except economic and security gains embedded with infrastructure and personnel development, the Defence Ministry assures there won’t be any kind of risk to the national security of Sri Lanka being a sovereign nation,” the Sri Lanka Defence Ministry guaranteed.