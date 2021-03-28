Spread the love



















Sleaze CD case: Woman’s parents name Shivakumar before SIT



Bengaluru: The sleaze CD case took another turn on Saturday with the family members of the woman who has been accusing former Karnataka minister, Ramesh Jarkiholi of sexual exploitation, squarely blamed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, D.K. Shivakumar for playing a major role in releasing the CD.

As the woman released her fifth video clip and blamed Jarkiholi for harassing her family, the family members suddenly surfaced and appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing into the sleaze CD case.

After giving their statement to the SIT, the father and brother of the woman told reporters that they spoke with the SIT officials and gave their statement to them.

We have an audio clip of our sister and the same has been given to SIT officials. During the conversation, my sister had told us that she is at D.K. Shivakumar’s house and he is sending her out from the state, for her safety. Making such videos, keeping a woman to take their political revenge is not the right thing, the brother said.

Falling short of using kidnap word, he alleged that Shivkumar was playing his own games by holding his sister in his control.

I appeal to Shivakumar not to play with our lives, he said.

While her father said that he being an ex-serviceman, he knows how to take care of his daughter as all his life he spent to protect this country and he knew better than anyone how to protect his daughter.

On the purported audio clip that was released on Friday evening, her brother said that as his sister’s mobile phone was switched off on March 2, the sleaze CD released was shown all over news channels.

“After seeing these videos, we called on her friend’s phone and spoke with her. She told us that the videos are morphed and edited and D.K. Shivakumar is sending her to Goa safely,” he said.

Intervening at this juncture, her father said that using a Schedule Tribe (ST) woman for their political gain is a bad idea and it’s dirty politics.

“We don’t want to make any more allegations, we just want our daughter back home. We need the support of policemen and media persons to bring her back home. She had come home last on February 5, but after March 2, she spoke to us over the phone. The suspected kingpin media statement about the incident is false,” he said.

Her brother added that if Shivakumar wants to settle any scores with anyone, let him do it on his own, but not use his sister as his pawn in this dirty game of politics.

“I only one thing ask Shivkumar, he should allow my sister to go free from his clutches,” he said.

The SIT had subjected parents to questioning in the Interrogation Cell in Adugodi based on their complaint of kidnap and the woman’s video clip. The SIT questioned them for over six hours from 11 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Senior officials including Soumendu Mukherjee, additional commissioner of police (West) (head of SIT), Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (Crime), and others visited the Interrogation Cell.



