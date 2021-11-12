Spread the love



















Slow Pace of Drainage Work Drains Residents, Parents & Students Patience, on Chinmaya School/MAPS College Lane near Bharath Beedies Ltd on Kadri Road, Mangaluru. The residents of this area have appealed to the MCC to act on time, before they stage a massive protest in this regard soon.

Mangaluru: The residents, parents of school and college going students of Chinmaya School and MAPS College respectively have raised their voices since long to the concerned officials of Mangaluru City Corporation, including the MCC Commissioner and Mayor, to complete the laying of underground drainage drainage work as early as possible, but even though in reply they got assurances from the “Irresponsible” engineers of MCC that the work will be done soon, but all ijn vain. It has been over a month, some residents say the work started two months ago, but until today the entire stretch of the alne is in a mess, with water leakage from a broken pipe during digging work, slush mud, sand and jelly scattered throughout, making it hard for pedestrians to walk through.

Residents say since the last few days there have been no workers at the site, and the lane is getting worse day by day. They complain that the delay in completing the work has been causing them a lot of problems. The residents complain that the MCC authorities have not taken measures to facilitate the residents in using the UGD facility at various localities in that Ward. All our efforts in reaching the MCC people behind this project and the menace caused is in vain, say a few residents of the area, including those living in Saroj Madhu Apartments.

A resident speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “I have a ailing father who needs to taken to the hospital twice or three times a week, and with this torn up lane many auto-rickshaws are reluctant to come in this lane, and with much difficulties I have to help my dad walk till end of the lane to catch an auto. Is this how our MCC officials put their citizens in torture by intentionally delaying in completing a project, even after many pleads to them. I thank the Team of Mangalorean.com for coming here to highlight the civic issue, and I hope it would be an eye-opener for the concerned officials and contractors who are negligent”.

Sarojini M S, a mother of IVth std student at Chinmaya School said, “Last week my daughter slipped and fell since the lane was slippery due to water flowing from a broken pipe, and she had bruises on her legs. There is also a small pond filled with water which is also a safety hazard for the school children. It is very saddening to note that the elected representatives don’t show any concern nor towards the lives of the citizens. Why does it take over a month to finish a small stretch of lane? This is nothing but sheer negligence and apathy of the concerned people behind this project. I only hope my message will reach them, including the MCC Commissioner, Mayor, and not to forget the ward corporator A C Vinayaraj”.

No doubt that this drainage/road work which is progressing at a snail pace is putting people’s lives in hardship and risk, and with a school and college, plus house and apartments residents it is already a nightmare for them for days. And no one knows when this project will be completed since no officials are heeding to their complaints. At present the project looks very unscientific and could invite accidents. The work which is half done also lacks planning, having already drawn flak from the public. At the same time, people are scared and taking risks to use the lane, because it is too dangerous to walk on it.

At some points people cannot walk since it is slippery. The residents, especially the elders and children, cannot control from slipping and if they lose control they will fall and end up with injuries. Even two-wheelers are finding it hard to ride in the present dilapidated condition of the lane- so many park their vehicles at the end of the lane, and then escort their children to the school by walking. There is a spot filled with leakage water from a broken pipe, which is a safety hazard, since it has no barricade nor warning sign. The whole project is a blame game-like the contractor blaming Officials of MCC and its engineer for the delay. With so many projects taken up at the same time, many times the workers are shifted from one work to another, leaving the work incomplete and delayed, like this one on Chinmaya lane, making life miserable for the people

According to existing guidelines, the contractors should take all safety measures at the time of construction of roads, footpaths or drainage. At the same time, the engineers should strictly inspect the work of the contractors with regards to its compliance to the given plan. But it seems in the matter of drainage construction, all these guidelines are thrown to air and work is going on without any proper plan. The residents of this area have appealed to the MCC to act on time, before they stage a massive protest in this regard.

