Slow Pace of Drainage Work on Falnir Road Putting Unity Hospital Goers in Hardship & Risk

Mangaluru: A small stretch of drainage cum Road work on Falnir road in the City which started over two months ago, going at a slow pace has put people visiting the Unity Hospital, Falnir, Mangaluru in hardship and Risk, including the hospital staff and visitors. And the ongoing work right in front of the hospital’s main entrance has come to a stop for days, with no workers seen at the site. Rumours are that due to misunderstanding/conflict between a couple of contractors handling this project has delayed the completion of work.

However, if that’s the case, the authorities from the district administration, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC)or Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) (whoever is undertaking this work) should step in and see that the work is continued and not put commuters in inconveniences. An Engineer or for that matter, a contractor with common sense would not take up this work during daytime busy hours of a hospital, where a large number of patients and visitors come to the hospital- and when unfinished work with a large dug portion lies right at the entrance of a hospital with no proper barricading or safety signs, will put the patients and visitors in danger of lives.

The work started over two months ago, and going on at a slow pace has made the lives of the people and also the hospital staff miserable, where they have to wade through the unscientific construction work. Instead of carrying on with the work with added extra hours, the engineer/contractor is taking their own time, and at the moment no workers are seen for days. Only a small team of workers were seen working earlier and were taking it easy, thereby delaying completion. Meantime, commuters are facing hardships due to this slow and shabby work. No doubt, that the travel on the Pathetic VAS LANE stretch leading to Unity Hospital is akin to a Ride On A ‘Camel’s‘ Back- and now this incomplete work at the entrance of Unity Hospital, has made the lives of people miserable.

Once a nice looking VAS LANE layered with interlock bricks a few years ago, presently it is very shameful to explain, however, if you describe the condition of this stretch of the Lane, it is nothing but in SHAMBLES, PATHETIC and very DISGRACEFUL, and DISASTROUS! Motorists, especially two-wheeler riders are finding it hard to travel in this unsafe couch is a dangerous situation in a construction zone, and none of the concerned people handling this work has taken any precautions in preventing hazards to the construction zone, and chances are that they may land up on the bed of nearby Unity Hospital. A large number of people, including doctors, nurses and other hospital staff passing by this dangerous zone are also putting their lives at risk.

A senior citizen, Mohammed N, whose wife was admitted to Unity Hospital a few days ago speaking to Team Mangalorean said, ” It is nothing but treacherous to move around in this area with this incomplete and dangerous work with no safety precautions whatsoever, thereby putting our lives in jeopardy. Why are we even voting for our leaders/corporators who don’t even care for the lives of the citizens, by allowing people undertaking such projects who don’t do their job right, and delaying? Shame on these representatives elected by the citizens who are least bothered about our safety and lives”.

It’s simply chaos at the moment driving or riding in this zone, and there has been traffic congestion all the time, with the mess left behind by the incomplete work. Does anyone care about it? NO! Hard-earned tax-payers money is wasted on bad planning of roads, footpaths, drainage etc. Yes, in Mangaluru lately we have been seeing new roads being constructed-the road widening was proposed as a solution to the traffic congestion in this growing city with lots of traffic and commuters. Roads are so wretched that helpless residents can only make light of the misery by creating pothole-counting face-offs and crater-measuring contests. But when they decide to build new roads, they are not planned properly.

Driving or riding on Vas Lane is like an obstacle course. Drivers keep swerving and manoeuvring to make sure they miss the broken interlocks. Anyone who has had the misfortune of commuting on this Lane will testify what a great pain the ride is owing to the numerous potholes/broken interlocks that punctuate the road. The city crews should take quick action to complete the pathetic stretch of VAS LANE, including the ongoing work near the Unity Hospital entrance — thereby avoiding severe driving hazards and vehicle damage. And also putting people’s lives in danger. Hope this report will bring some positive results for the safety of the commuters, and hospital workers.

