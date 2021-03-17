Slow Pace of Work by GAIL Gas Ltd for PNG Project puts Peoples’ Lives in Hardship

Spread the love



















Slow Pace of Work by GAIL Gas Ltd for Piped Natural Gas Project puts Peoples’ Lives in Hardship

Mangaluru : One thing for sure, that you’ll all agree with me is that-Digging of roads/streets/bye-lanes will never stop in Mangaluru no matter what- and we have seen it in the past and will see it in the future too. Without proper planning new roads are constructed, and after a while the new roads are dug to lay cables or utility lines- and when such work is going on it creates a mess, with traffic and pedestrians facing the brunt of it. Until the work is fully completed, pedestrians have to bear with all these inconveniences and also there would be traffic snarls which will be an added nightmare. Now that these roads/footpaths have been dug, it will be a long long time before they are fully restored to the original condition- and that has been the situation in the past and will also be in future too? And now with the laying of pipeline of natural gas, the brand new roads and footpaths are dug, creating hardship for motorists and pedestrians. Prior to the pipe laying work going on now at a very slow pace, earlier to that for nearly 3 months the pipes which were stored on the footpaths, made pedestrians use the street and not footpath?

With a bunch of Smart City development works being stopped by MSCL, and a few ongoing projects by MCC going on in the City, various places are dug up either for construction work or for laying UGD or utility cables, which has already made the lives of pedestrians and motorists miserable- and added to that a few locations in the City are being dug by Gail Ltd for their project. For the benefit of ONE company, thousands of motorists and the public have to suffer and bear the brunt navigating through all the mess. The entire stretch of road from PVS Circle all the way up to Chilimbi, has been dug at various spots, and its a total mess out there- and no one from Gail Co nor MCC care about it, seems like it. Bah humbug!

But looking at the steel pipes dumped on the footpaths along the stretch of the road from Bejai Road towards Lalbagh, for the work in installing domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by The City Gas Distribution (CGD) Project with GAIL Gas Ltd, for supplying of natural gas to houses, is yet another nightmare for pedestrians and motorists with the work just started. And with all these pipes stored on the newly constructed footpaths, the morning walkers and general public have to make use of the streets, taking a risk of the speeding vehicles.

Just for the benefit of a few thousand houses getting new natural gas connections, the rest of the public will have to suffer, with the pipeline work started. And all the hard earned taxpayers money used in constructing new concrete roads and footpaths is being wasted, as the roads and footpaths are broken open to lay these gas pipelines. What a dumb decision taken by Mangaluru City Corporation and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd, by allowing GAIL to go-ahead with the project, when it ruins the just completed development work in the City. Seems like MCC will agree for anything as long as they get a lump sum of money legally, and also illegally to fill their pockets?

A frustrated citizen of Mangaluru, Jude Rego has posted his comments on a whats app group stating, “Welcome to Smart City-Mangaluru..we have built pavements, pathways, and concrete roads..but our our town planners and Smart City consultant sporting a ponytail??..never thought we may need pipelines for natural gas in our kitchens…so comes GAIL with their pipelines..now they dig those pavements and concrete roads and shall lay their pipelines..who cares about a little inconvenience to the citizens, and who will foot the bill for the insanity . We the Citizens will pay more tax if we want our Smart City and our City planners RICHER..do watch the show folks, going on now”.

It is learnt that the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Project has taken a leap after the lockdown with GAIL Gas Ltd. installing domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and meter connections, to be supplied with gas, in 2,450 houses in six wards in the city. Sources reveal that according to Deputy General Manager, CGD Projects, and officer in-charge of the company Vilin Zunke, about 17,000 consumers in 32 of the 60 wards have now registered for PNG connections for kitchen use. Connections have been given in Derebail South (Ward 24), Derebail South West (Ward 26), Kodialbail (Ward 30), Bejai (Ward 31), Kadri North (Ward 32) and Kadri South (Ward 33), it is learnt.

In the first phase of the gas pipe laying work, Mangaluru City Corporation has permitted the company to lay a pipeline network to a length of 60 km to supply natural gas in six wards. Of this, a 12-km-long network will be of steel pipeline to be laid on the sides of main roads which will supply gas through 48-km-long ward-wise network of medium density polythene (MDM) pipeline. The company has now begun laying pipelines after paying the necessary prescribed fee to the civic body.

It is also learnt that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has allowed laying 10-km-long main steel pipeline on the highway between Arkula and Padil and between Panambur and KIOCL in the first phase. The total length of the steel pipeline to be laid along National Highways Nos 66 and 75 is over 40 km. The city will source natural gas from the main Kochi-Mangaluru pipeline, and the gas will be supplied to houses through a network of pipelines to be laid along the two highways, main city roads and interior roads in wards. Presently, GAIL has authorized two direct marketing agencies — Amoeba Events Pvt. Ltd. and Yogmaya & Co, in Mangaluru to collect registrations on its behalf. Representatives of these two agencies are collecting registrations from houses and apartments.

But in the meantime with all the digging of roads and footpaths going on, it’s a nightmare for pedestrians and motorists to wade through such a mess. The Gail company should have put more people on the job to complete the project sooner, rather than drag the work at their leisure time, and this slow pace of work has made the lives of commuters miserable moving around these dug areas, pits, slush mud, debris, etc. It surely isn’t a Smart Way to carry on such a project in the so called ‘Smart City’?