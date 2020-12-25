Spread the love



















Small Ashram, BIG Sambhram! Athma Jyothi Ashram Celebrates ‘Christmas Eve Mass’ with Fervour

Small Ashram, BIG Sambhram! Athma Jyothi Ashram- a Counselling and Healing Centre run by Capuchin Fathers, located on Souza lane, Kadri road- Mangaluru Celebrated ‘Christmas Eve Mass” with Devotion and Fervour, with limited number of faithful, but in a true and blissful manner.

Mangaluru: This year due to Covid-19 restrictions, the fun and frolic of the Christmas’ has totally died down, where the diocese had issued certain guidelines to be followed in the wake of pandemic. But the hard core faithful did celebrate the World’s BIGGEST Feast with total devotion, tradition and fervour at their respective parishes, among them was a small worship place named ‘Athma Jyothi Ashram’ located on Souza lane, Kadri road-Mangaluru. Athma Jyothi Ashram being next to my house, is run by Fr Peter Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Devdas Serrao, belonging to the Congregation of Capuchin Fathers.

This is an Ashram where on other days devotees flock for counselling, and spiritual healing. This Ashram is so active and live in their activities, under the able leadership of energetic Fr Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Serrao, not only Christmas Celebrations, they also celebrate Easter, and Month Festh – the entire place is lit up with extensive colorful lighting and decorations, which no other Catholic religious institution in the City puts in so much efforts. And I feel proud to be the neighbour of this small but active religious place, where there is so much devotion and religious activities, that I am blessed to be associated with the duo Capuchin fathers.

This year even though people were reluctant and scared to go out to churches or chapels, Athma Jyothi saw a pretty good attendance for the Christmas Eve mass from children, and middle -aged devotees, and care was taken to maintain social distancing, and also that face masks were worn. Fr. Dolphy Devdas Serrao in his homily said just like a new born child brings great joy and happiness in the family, the Infant Jesus has brought about great joy and happiness in the world to the entire universe trying to bring about unity in the world amidst violence and hatred. The rulers in the world try to suppress and oppress people and show their authority, Jesus King of the world serves and loves the people. Let us share the peace, kindness,goodness of Jesus with others .

No doubt, at this small Ashram Christmas was celebrated with traditional fervor and enthusiasm, and the choir rendered melodious carols, which were soothing. With hymns and carols, the fervor of festive season was felt very much among the faithful who attended the mass. People of all age groups dressed in their best attires were seen at the mass to celebrate the day with fellow believers, for the joyous occasion of the birth of Baby Jesus. Prior to the 7 pm mass, the Ashram had a special mass for the elderly at 4 pm.

And therefore, while many other Catholic parishes celebrated ‘Christmas Eve’, this Small Ashram, also celebrated the Birth of Jesus’ in a ‘BIG Sambhram’! Both Fr Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Serrao have extended their fond wishes to those who couldn’t join in the festive mass, with Happy Christmas greetings!



