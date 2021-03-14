Spread the love



















Small town boy Rachit Jadoun Impresses everyone with his Artistic Skills

It is true when they say that dreams know no bounds. You can achieve anything if you have the talent and the passion for it. Rachit Jadoun, a 22-year-old boy from Aligarh, is yet another example of this. This small-town boy has made it big in the Tattoo industry at such a young age. A professional tattoo and sketch artist, he started his artistic journey at the age of 7. His love and passion for art and sketching also made him leave school so that he could focus on his talent and attend tattoo classes.

In his ongoing career of 14 years, Rachit has done some amazing sketches of several popular celebrities like Rinku Singh (IPL player), Priyam Garg (India under-19 captain), Bollywood singer Javed Ali and many more. His work has received immense praise from these celebrities.

Rachit started his tattoo studio 3 years ago in Aligarh and is looking forward to opening another studio in New Delhi by the coming year. Currently, he is residing in Mumbai to learn more and polish his artistic skills.

Being from a small town had proved to be challenging, but Rachit faced those struggles and never gave up on his goal. His dedication and hard work have made him achieve heights in his career. He dedicates his successful career to his parents, who supported him throughout his journey. Having achieved a lot at such a young age, it would be right to say that Rachit will be the next big thing in this industry.