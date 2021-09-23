Spread the love



















Smart City Developmental Projects Benefit Non-Taxpayers MORE than the Taxpayers? Homeless Man taking a Bath & Washing Clothes at the newly constructed Clock Tower Water Fountain by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) goes Viral-what a joke?

Mangaluru: For a City which has been selected as one of the “Smart City” of India, it seems like we are lacking “Smart People”, right from Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) Officials, Engineers, Contractors, and other District authorities who are simply wasting taxpayers hard earned money on projects, which once completed have to be re-done or new roads have to be dug up to lay drainage or construct new manholes or address some water problems. Even if the concerned officials don’t care about me highlighting the issue, I am happy to put all the engineers, contractors and other persons behind all the new projects to SHAME, for doing such shabby and unscientific jobs Period.Just look at the sad situation of a few of the newly constructed concrete roads which were done just a few months ago- and due to a poor planning during the construction and completion of the project- now they are digging the road to construct a new manhole or drainage or water line related issues. Why wasn’t the construction of the new manhole/some other issues done while the road was being constructed, or issues regarding the drainage or water pipeline checked earlier- are some of the questions that many SMART citizens are asking- but unfortunately getting the right answers from the concerned authorities is all in vain. Because you wont get the right answers, because they screwed up the plans and are guilty?And MSCL has constructed wide footpaths which are encroached by street vendors, leaving hardly any space for the pedestrians to walk. These wider footpaths with attached railings are MORE used by stray dogs than the pedestrians who are still seen walking on the streets, since they feel that streets are much safer than the footpaths, which have death traps? The new bus shelters are used MORE than the homeless, destitute, alcoholics, poor migrants than the daily commuters. The newly done green island near Hampankatta has been used MORE by homeless and stray dogs to lie down etc. And nothing has been done either by MSCL nor MCC in rectifying these issues.

CLOCK TOWER BUILT AT A COST OF NEARLY RS ONE CRORE IS MADE USE OF…FINALLY?

A photo taken by a person of a homeless man taking a bath and washing his Undies/clothes at the Clock Tower Water Fountain has gone viral, and has received thousands of hits and mockery via trolls. Imagine spending such a huge amount on this re-built Clock Tower which was demolished decades ago, and now totally ignored of its maintenance. Seems like hard earned taxpayers money has gone down into the drain of this water fountain.

WIDER FOOTPATHS BENEFIT NON TAXPAYERS THAN THE TAXPAYERS?

Ever since the SMART officials of MANGALURU SMART CITY TLD (MSCL) had constructed the new WIDER FOOTPATHS, they have been much used by street vendors, for illegal parking etc, rather than actually used by the pedestrians. We are already seeing illegal parking of vehicles and encroachment along footpaths by shopkeepers and street vendors that have choked the City, thereby causing huge inconveniences to the public.Many citizens are questioning that what is the use of spending in lakhs/crores on these senseless Wide Footpaths, when most of it is used for parking by four-wheelers and two-wheelers owners, street vendors, stray dogs, homeless/beggars etc.

The illegal and haphazard parking of vehicles has made citizens/pedestrians’ lives miserable. The choking of roads and footpaths in some of the main streets is already facing a space crunch right, thereby causing immense problems to the public. People park their vehicles illegally without bothering about the space and inconvenience caused by it. especially on these newly constructed wide footpaths The choking of space leads to frequent traffic jams in the main areas. The locals say that all this has been happening under the nose of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) and MSCL authorities, and political leaders from the ruling party., which has failed to act against the encroachers who have occupied new footpaths and illegally park their vehicles also.

Just look at these new wide footpaths being used by out of town street vendors who are making brisk business selling flowers during festive days, and the footpaths are trashed with garbage, which the city officials will turn a blind eye against. Also look at the street vendors across from the state bank, near the fish market, who have already occupied most of these wide footpaths for their business- and no action has been taken either by MCC or MSCL- other than just BIG talks during meetings, that they will evict illegal street vendors immediately. With the roadside vendors and shopkeepers occupying footpaths leaves no space for pedestrians, who are forced to walk on the streets.

NEW FOOTPATHS WITH RAILINGS- BUT HARDLY ANY PEDESTRIANS USE THEM OTHER THAN BUNCH OF STRAY DOGS & HOMELESS TO TAKE NAP :

It’s nice to note that MSCL or MCC has erected railings along the sides of the footpaths so vehicles won’t encroach for parking and also that people should walk on the footpaths with new railings fixed for the safety of the pedestrians. Unfortunately, hardly any pedestrians are making use of the footpaths, other than a bunch of stray dogs who are following the rules and making use of the footpaths- pedestrians are seen still walking on the streets, their old-habits, and they feel that walking on streets is much safer than the footpaths, which have death-traps?

GREEN ISLAND NEAR HAMPANKATTA JUNCTION, A SLEEPING PLACE FOR THE HOMELESS?

No doubt that the Hampankatta Junction has got a extreme-makeover recently, with brand new traffic lights, new CCTVs to monitor the activities in that location, wider footpaths, and also a new greenery island with plants and green lawn. While the green lawn/island was done to give a grand environmental look for the area, with homeless and alcoholics using it for their needs has turned into a ugly scene- and no cops posted at the junction nor other officials have taken any action in this regard.

RECONSTRUCTED WIDE ROADS ARE ENCROACHED BY STREET SIDE MOBILE CANTEENS AND FOR ILLEGAL PARKING :

Even under the Smart City Developmental Projects, a bunch of old dilapidated roads were given a new look after reconcreting them and making them wider, but once the road work is completed a major portion of the road is used by street side mobile canteens or illegal parking by vehicle owners. And the concerned officials nor law enforcement authorities have turned a blindf eye towards this ongoing situation.

NEWLY BUILT BUS SHELTERS MADE USE OF BY HOMELESS THAN THE COMMUTERS?

Here is yet another SMART-LESS project by SMART CITY Officials trying to waste taxpayers money on constructing not 1, but 11 BUS SHELTERS in a row on the Clock Tower to A B Shetty Circle stretch. Are these bus shelters really needed?- is a question many citizens are asking, since they know the situation of bus shelters in the City, where not many commuters are using, other than beggars,homeless, and stray dogs. Then why are these 11 bus shelters planned when they don’t serve the purpose? And the bad part is that the buses stop wherever they want to pick up their passengers, and not at the bus shelters. As they say ” Old habits die hard”, I guess the same applies to these bus drivers, no matter what awareness programmes you conduct for them, they still stick to their same old habits.



Just look at these 11 bus shelters which are being constructed- the height of each bus shelter is so high, when it rains heavily commuters waiting for the bus will be soaked in water. Where the bus shelters are really needed, they are not built. Another thing is that commuters prefer not to stand at the shelters provided as most of the buses do not stop near them. Then why even spend money on constructing bus shelters/stops when commuters don’t make use of them. In many of the bus shelters you will either see dogs sleeping or drunkards/homeless people making it as their shelter place. And now we are seeing a nearly 500-metre road between the Clock Tower and A B Shetty Circle being transformed into a smart road, and as part of this project, apart from constructing wider footpaths (which is just another joke), 11 bus shelters will come up on that stretch of the road.

If you look around Mangaluru Bus shelters you will hardly find anyone standing there- instead it is a common sight to see commuters standing little far away from the bus stops or beside the walls nearby even though a stipulated bus stop is built in that locality. There is absolutely no planning or policy when it comes to the number of bus shelters to be built at a particular point. In fact, there are no shelters at all in most of the bus stops in the newly added wards. There cannot be a worse hardship a commuter can face while waiting for a bus for a long time.

All I have to say is that having more than one bus shelter is definitely confusing to the commuters as the bus might stop anywhere. Also when there is a bus shelter where commuters are not using it, chances are that illegal folks use it for illegal activities, also four-legged animals like stray dogs and cows use it for their shelter. After spending Crores on this project, officials should ensure the Buses stop there and not allow Drunkards and Druggies to use the facility. If not the hundred plus homeless cum alcoholics will make these 11 BUS SHELTERS their NEW HOMES?

