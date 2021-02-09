Spread the love



















‘SMART CITY’ Gone ‘DUST CITY’? Dust from Construction Works of MSCL/MCC Pose Health Hazards

Mangaluru: Once upon a time Mangaluru, which was a clean city has now immersed in dust with particulate and fine-particulate matters getting generated by incomplete and ongoing infrastructure works filling the air thereby deteriorating the Air Quality Index, crossing the 100 mark.. Thanks to the development works undertaken by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), where the officials from both the administration are least bothered about the safety and health hazards of the citizens, who are daily exposed to the construction dust from a bunch of development works at various places in the City, turning the City into a DUST BOWL!

While the Managing Director of MSCL, Commissioner & Mayor of MCC, Engineers and other officials from both the administration’s move around the City in four wheeler with windows rolled down and AC turned on, keeping them away from all the construction dust/pollution they are responsible for, it is the common people riding on two-wheelers and pedestrians who are feeling the brunt of this pollution resulting in health problems. Does anyone from these two admin care about these common people suffering due to this dust/pollution. While most people accept it as part of life in a metropolis, very few are aware that regular exposure to road work or construction activities has a detrimental effect on health.

Sources revealed that while transport is the key source of emissions in Mangaluru, on-road suspended dust and construction dust contributes to 23% of air pollution in the Education city. A consultant pulmonologist from a renowned private hospital in the City speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Construction work releases a lot of chemicals that can enter the airways and exposure to such particles, cement and sand can lead to respiratory ailments. Chemicals like asbestos, silica, formaldehyde, di-isocyanates, flame retardants are used in construction work, and many of them are carcinogenic. Particles less than 2.5mm can go deep into the lungs and cause inflammatory changes in the lungs”.

“Exposure at sandblasts can cause fibrosis and breathing difficulty. People who are exposed regularly are also vulnerable to tuberculosis. At any quarries or digging work such silica particles are released. Even during demolitions, lead and mercury get disseminated in the open, impacting not just the air but also underground water. People with prolonged exposure are also at a higher risk for pulmonary fibrosis, allergic conjunctivitis, chronic massive cough, cardiac and respiratory events, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease and lung cancer. Illness related to breathing problems will be there every year during winter. However, it is on a higher scale this year. Enhanced dust particles in the air is the main reason for allergies and other reactions, particularly with people having low immunity,” added the doctor. .

As per sources, in spite the government has made it mandatory for construction site owners to take dust prevention measures for minimising the environmental impact, stringent implementation is needed to avert a health crisis. Unfortunately no one is following any safe health rules. It is learnt that Construction should be done scientifically to minimise the dissipation of dust in the air. Watering the area around the site can prevent dust from spreading, which is not done at any of the City’s ongoing projects. Premade concrete is another solution that can be implemented. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently stated that nine out of 10 people now breathe polluted air, which kills seven million people every year. And one-third of deaths from stroke, lung cancer and heart disease are due to pollution. Do the officials from MSCL and MCC know about it?

As per sources, AQI between 100-200 falls under moderate category as classified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) wherein people with lung diseases, asthma and heart diseases as well as children will feel difficulty in breathing. While AQI up to 50 is categorised “Good”, that between 50-100 is classified “Satisfactory”, meaning sensitive people will face minor breathing discomfort. As per data provided by private websites, accuweather.com and air-quality.com, AQI in Mangaluru is 107 and 139, respectively, while CPCB data for the day put Mangaluru AQI at 89, just two points less than Bengaluru (91), for Thursday.

Particulate matters and fine particulate matters have predominantly contributed to deteriorating AQI in Mangaluru. Mohammed Iqbal, a street vendor feeling the brunt in the construction zone in front of Kankanady market, said that as the rainy seasons have ended, the area is covered with dust almost every day now due to incomplete and ongoing road and drainage works in the central parts of the city. As all Smart City-related works have come to a standstill, people are forced to inhale the dusty air, he regretted. Compulsory wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has come as a breather for many, he quipped.