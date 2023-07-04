Smart Son like Smart Dad! St Aloysius College Alumni Sushanth Tharappan is Infosys’ New HR Head

Smart Son like Smart Dad! St Aloysius College, Mangaluru Alumni Sushanth Tharappan to be Infosys’ New HR Head. He is the son of Prof Sunny Tharappan, retired professor in English having served at St Aloysius College for a long time.

Mangaluru: an Indian IT major Infosys has witnessed another reshuffle at its C-suite. This time, top executive Sushanth Tharappan has been selected to replace Richard Lobo, the current head of Human Resources at the company. Alumni of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru Sushanth Tharappan is going to be Infosys’ new HR head, replacing Richard Lobo, who will move on to a special projects team under Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh

Lobo, who has been in the position since 2015, will move on to a special projects team under Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh, sources said. Moreover, Lobo, who has been a part of the Indian IT services company for over 22 years now, will move to the special projects team, which is helmed by the company’s chief executive officer, Salil Parekh. Lobo is an alumnus of Xavier’s Institute of Management, Bengaluru. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Manipal Institute of Technology.

Sushanth Tharappan (L) -an alumnus of St Aloysius College, & Richard Lobo -an alumnus of MIT, Manipal

Tharappan has been the head of Infosys’ leadership institute since 2019, and according to his LinkedIn profile, he is responsible for succession planning and executive development. Tharappan has a BSc degree from St Aloysius College, Mangaluru and an MBA from Mangalore University. He has been with the IT services firm since 2000 in a variety of roles, including a global head for talent acquisition, head of HR for Products, Platforms and Solutions and Chief People Officer at Edgeverve.

After the reshuffle, Tharappan’s responsibilities will include succession planning and executive development. The executive has been a part of Infosys since 2000. Over the years, he took on various positions at the company, such as Global Head for Talent Acquisition, Head of HR for Products, Platforms, and Solutions, and Chief People Officer at Edgeverve, etc.

Sushanth Tharappan is the son of Prof Sunny Tharappan, who served at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru in the English department, who was my English lecturer during my academic years at St Aloysius College. Team Mangalorean wandes Sushanth Tharappan all success in his new post. Best of luck!

Like this: Like Loading...