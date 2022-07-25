Smile You Are On Camera! Litterbugs Caught after CCTVs Installed on Nandigudda Rd

Smile Before You Litter ‘Cause You Are On Camera! Bunch of Litterbugs Caught after Two CCTVs Installed on Nandigudda Road, adjacent to Hindu Rudra Bhoomi/Crematorium

Mangaluru: Even though the last two CCTV cameras installed by Mangaluru City Corporation few months ago, didn’t serve any purpose due to some technical issues, but the two CCTV cameras installed a few days ago, are working miracles, where a bunch of litterbugs have been caught and fined on the basis of CCTV footages. Nice to note that Mangaluru City Corporation has finally succeeded with a solution to stop the littering of garbage by ignorant people in Mangaluru, who have been disposing of waste wherever they feel like.

The stretch of road in between Nandigudda Crematorium and Marnamikatta Circle has been a haven of garbage, where all kinds of waste is being littered by businesses, petty shop owners, street vendors, and also home people. In spite of many awareness programmes done, and many cleanups taken by organizations/NGOs, people have been still throwing garbage.

This stretch of street from Nandigudda towards Marnamikatta or vice versa is always ridden with all kinds of waste, like- construction debris, kitchen waste, medical waste, empty liquor bottles, rotten fruits, and veggies, what not-you can notice all kinds of thrash lining both sides of the street- and stray dogs ripping open trash bags and feasting on the leftover food waste. You can even see men urinating along the stretch of this street- Team Mangalorean was there for just 15-20 mins, and 2 men zipped down their pants and relieved themselves. What a stinky affair? What a pathetic and sad situation it is to look at the mess- and we call our City an Education Hub and SMART CITY? What a joke!

Not anymore- As people in many areas of the city continue to throw garbage in public places, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has adopted an online solution vai CCTV to keep a tab on litterbugs, and thereby reduce the number of black spots. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Shabarinath Rai-the Zonal Commissioner-Central at MCC said, “The two cameras installed on the stretch are helping us a lot in cracking down the people littering in this area, and ever since the two CCTV cameras had been placed we have caught a bunch of litterbugs. Also volunteers of a local sports and cultural association and environmentalist Jeeth Mila Roche have also joined hands to stop such littering acts by people. Our aim is to bring an end to the illegal practice of throwing garbage on public spots”.

Meanwhile, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty said that the new system will help the city corporation to file criminal cases against those who throw waste beside roads and other public places. “From the footage, officials can identify the people throwing waste, and find the registration number of the vehicle that violators use while littering public places too. We will use the cameras in all such black spots, and thereby try to keep public places clean.”

Mangaluru is obsessed with cleanliness. But it wasn’t always so. Not too long back, you could dump your garbage almost anywhere in the city. But that was until the Ramakrishna Mission Math of Mangaluru stepped in to clean up.

Among those who took the initiative seriously was this branch of the Ramakrishna Mission in Mangaluru which not only heralded a cleanliness ‘revolution’ but also altered the visual landscape of the city. Numbers tell a great deal about this transformative effort that has changed the way the city looks, feels and smells by the sheer power of ‘volunteerism’.

But after Ramakrishna Mission stopped their project after five years, Mangaluru City was back to square one, with people littering once again, and no one to clean it, including the Nandigudda and Bappal area. Seeing the filth gathered on the stretch of Nandigudda- Marnamikatta Road, last year a group who named themselves as ‘BAPPAL FRIENDS’ took a strong decision to clean the stretch, these dedicated and committed volunteers from the vicinity, around 40 of them, picked up every piece of garbage they found in the area and made sure the vicinity looked tidy. Through their efforts these volunteers spread awareness in that area so that residents or visitors to that area won’t toss waste wherever they can, These 40 plus members did put in their efforts in transforming the area into a tidy area. But a few days later, the area was littered with garbage again.

Such drives are a wonderful opportunity for people’s participation and they are major avenues to raise awareness on the importance of cleanliness in one’s neighbourhood- and Bappal Friends led the way to enlighten others in their neighbourhood of Nandigudda, Marnamikatta, Jeppu, and others. As we echo the guiding thought ‘Swachha Mangaluru Kanasu Alla, Neevu Manassu Madabekashte’ (Clean Mangaluru is Not a Dream, You just have to make up your mind). But NGOs and other organizations can’t clean the mess every time people are ignorant of littering garbage. Hope these two CCTVs will serve the purpose of catching those who intentionally litter garbage. Let’s hope for the best!

And thanks to Mangaluru City Corporation, members of United Nandigudda Sports and Cultural Association, APD Foundation, Hasiru Dala and One-Man Power Environmentalist Jeeth Milan Roche who are trying to make a difference in keeping Nandigudda Road and other City roads/lanes tidy, green and clean.

