Smoke billowed from Abhiman Hills Apts on LHH Road- Short Circuit in Deck Wiring near Lift

Smoke billowed from Abhiman Hills Apts on Light House Hill Road- Short Circuit in Deck Wiring (Communication Cables/ wiring Deck )near Lift/Elevator on the 21st Floor

Mangaluru: Around 6.30 pm on Friday, 30 June 2023, smoke billowed from the 84 units of Abhiman Hills Apartments located on Light House Hill opposite Tagore Park, Mangaluru, due to the short circuit in the deck wiring near the elevator on the 21st floor. No damage was reported nor any harm to the residents.

A few neighbours who saw the black smoke coming out of the building rushed to their neighbour’s doors and alerted them about the incident, and quickly they all vacated their flats and rushed down to the basement. As per the fire personnel from Pandeshwar Fire Station, they received a call around 6.40 pm on Friday about the incident and they quickly rushed to the spot and doused the fire inside the deck wiring and brought it under control. The fire didn’t do much damage to the surrounding except the wires were burnt, and also there was no harm to any of the apartment residents.

Advocate Ravi Kumar who noticed the smoke coming out of the Abhiman Hills apartments from his office, quickly rushed to the spot. However, many of the residents who were inside their rooms were not aware of the fire/smoke. We knocked on the doors and requested the residents to go down to the basement, and everyone was safe.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Bharath Kumar -the District Fire Officer said, ” On receiving a call at 6.40 pm, fire personnel from Pandeshwar and Kadri rushed to the Abhiman Hills apartments, and brought the situation under control by dousing the flames. Only the communication cables of utility companies were burnt, other than that no damage to the building. Only the wall and front door of an apartment located right across from the elevator had some smoke damage. There were no injuries to any of the residents. By 9.30 pm all residents returned to their respective flats”.

Fire engines from Pandeshwar and Kadri attended to bring the fire under control.

