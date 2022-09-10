Smriti Irani calls killers of Nettare cowards, says he gave blood for country



Doddaballapur: Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, on Saturday termed the killers of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettare, who was hacked to death by bike-borne miscreants on July 26 in Dakshina Kannada district, as cowards.

Addressing a large gathering at BJP’s ‘Janaspandana’ mega event in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru to commemorate completion of one year in office of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and three-year tenure of BJP in Karnataka, Irani claimed that the intention of killers was to create terror in the minds of people.

“Praveen has given his blood for the country. I congratulate the organisers for paying tribute to him by placing his photograph here,” she said.

“The grave of terrorist Yakub Memon was beautified during the tenure of the Congress government. Rahul Gandhi does not have the courage to question this. If Rahul Gandhi opposes terrorism, why did he fail to condemn this,” Irani questioned.

She also said the Congress has included those who raised anti-India slogans in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“This is an anti-national act. It is betrayal to the nation to support those who raised slogans against the country. This anti-national act must be questioned by the Congress workers,” the Union minister said.

She also accused the Congress of discriminating against the people of Karnataka.

“During its tenure at the Centre, Congress gave Rs 2,000 crore to Karnataka through the Central Finance Commission. The BJP, which runs a double engine government, has given Rs 5,000 crore to the state.

