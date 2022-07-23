Smriti Irani hits back at Cong over remark on her daughter



New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday dismissed the allegations that her 18-year-old daughter was running an ‘illegal bar’ in Goa. She reiterated that her daughter is a college student and does not run any bar. The minister added that she will take the matter to the court and the people.

Hitting back at the Congress, she said that her daughter’s only fault is that her mother keeps on holding press conferences ‘on the loot of Rs 5,000 crore’ by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. “My daughter’s fault is that her mother holds press conferences on the loot of Rs 5,000 crore by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Her fault is that her mother contested against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in 2014 and 2019,” Irani said.

Addressing a press conference, she said that she will defeat Rahul Gandhi again in 2024 from Amethi. She challenged Sonia Gandhi to field Rahul again in 2024 from Amethi.

Posing a question to Pawan Khera, Smriti Irani said that while showing the paper, he alleged that her daughter runs an illegal bar and for this she was also given a show cause notice, but Khera should say where is the name of her daughter in these papers.

“Jairam Ramesh has accused my daughter on the basis of RTI but he should tell whether my daughter’s name is there in that RTI application? Is her name in that RTI reply,” Irani questioned.