Smriti Irani takes swipe at Rahul without naming him



Amethi: Without naming anybody in particular, Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday alleged that before her, Parliamentarians from Amethi visited the constituency only when they were seeking votes.

Irani was visiting Amethi, her constituency, on Thursday. Travelling by road to Pardeshpur via Lucknow, she inaugurated a bridge and road project worth Rs 6.46 crore at the Swar Bharati School here.

On the occasion, without naming Rahul Gandhi, she took a swipe at him by saying that in the past MPs from the constituency came here once in five years, only to appeal for votes. “Devoid of representatives for years together, the people of Amethi will now be served under the auspices of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Looking at this resolve, the people voted for me in 2019 and anointed me MP. I express my gratitude to all of you today.”

The Amethi MP further said, “In the year 2014, I remember when I came to you, life was an uphill struggle for the people of the area. Women were seeking means of empowerment. Families were looking for a roof over their heads and youngsters were seeking educational facilities. Now, when I have come to meet you today, I am proud to announce that the Prime Minister has provided more than 30,800 gas cylinders to the women in the Salon assembly segment itself.”

Irani said, “The Amethi Lok Sabha constituency saw a time when MPs were seen seeking votes once in five years and in the same Salon assembly segment a few days ago , we listened to the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat address together.For the first time, the people here got to see the MP, MLAs and district officials standing together and people putting forward their proposals.”