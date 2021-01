Spread the love



















‘Smt. Vimala V.Pai Vishwa Konkani Sahitya Awards -2020’ Announced

Mangaluru: The World Konkani Centre announced Smt. Vimal V.Pai Vishwa Konkani Literary Awards and Smt. Vimal V.Pai Vishwa Konkani best Konkani Poetry Awards -2020.

“Dhumkyar Dhumke” a Collection of Konkani Essays by Shri K. M. Sukhtankar, Goa is selected for Smt. Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Literary Award -2020.

“SisyiphusTengsher” an anthology of Konkani Poems by Shri Shailendra Mehta, Mumbai is selected for Smt. Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Poetry Award -2020

For Smt. Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Lifetime Achievement Award-2020, Dr Shivaram Kamath, Kumta for his outstanding contribution to Konkani Literary and Konkani Movement.

President Shri Basti Vaman Shenoy presided. Jury Members Advocate Uday L. Bhembre Goa, Dr Kiran Budukley Goa, Shri Gokuldas Prabhu Mangaluru, Shri Melwyn Rodrigues Mangaluru, and Shri Payyanur Ramesh Pai Kerala were present. World Konkani Centre Director Sri Gurudath Bantwalkar thanked the Jury members. Each award carries a purse of Rs 1.00 lakh in Cash, Citation, Memento etc.