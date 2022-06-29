Smuggled drugs, cigarettes seized in Mizoram



Aizawl: The Assam Rifles have, in two separate operations in Mizoram, seized foreign cigarettes and drugs (methamphetamine tablets), valued at around Rs 4 crore, after these were smuggled in from neighbouring Myanmar, officials said on Tuesday.

Two women were arrested in connection with the seizure of the methamphetamine tablets.

An Assam Rifles spokesman said that acting on a tip off, its troopers recovered 165 packets of foreign cigarettes, valued at Rs 2.25 crore, from an abandoned house at KhawbungTlangsam (Zokhawtharalong) in bordering Champhai district.

In a separate raid, 58,000 methamphetamine tablets, valued at Rs 1.74 crore, were seized from Chawlhhmun in Aizawl district on Monday night.

The seized items and arrested persons were handed over the customs officials for further action.

The Mizoram Police, at a public function on Friday, set afire 934 kg of smuggled, seized drugs valued at Rs 2,362 crore, including heroin and methamphetamine tablets.

Besides various illicit drugs, and bottles of cough syrup, other contraband like gold, foreign cigarettes as well as arms and ammunition are often smuggled from Myanmar to contiguous northeastern states, especially Mizoram and Manipur, through their unfenced border.

