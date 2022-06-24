Snake bites woman, husband takes reptile also to hospital



Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre incident where a woman was bitten by a snake in her house, her husband caught the reptile and put it in a bottle.

He took the woman to the hospital, along with the snake in the bottle.

The woman has been admitted to the district hospital where she is being treated.

When the husband, Ramendra Yadav, was asked by doctors why he brought the snake along with him, he said, “What if you ask me which snake had bitten my wife. I brought the snake so that you could see for yourself.”

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday in the Afzal Nagar area under Makhi police circle.

Yadav later told reporters that he would release the snake in the forest area after his wife is discharged from hospital.

He said that he had pierced holes in the plastic bottle to enable the snake to breathe.