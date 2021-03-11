Spread the love



















Snehasadan Distributes Covid-19 Relief Essential/Food Kits to 750 Families joining hands with Rosa Mystica (Bethany) Educational Institutions on 10 march 2021

“This is my vocation, this is my resolution and my entire purpose, to serve the poor sick, as serving my kings and princes, because in serving them I serve Christ our Redeemer”- St Camillus de Lellis, the Founder and patron of the Camillian Order

Mangalore : Quoting His Holiness Pope Francis “We must restore hope to young people, help the old, be open to the future, spread love. Be poor among the poor. We need to include the excluded and preach peace”, Snehasadan, St. Camillus Care Home, in Kinikambala, Gurpur/Kaikamba collaborated with Bethany (Rosa Mystica) Educational Institutions to organize the distribution of essential Food supplies, Linen, and required items for schooling and education on 10 March, 2021 at 3.30 pm in Snehasadan campus, Kinnikambla. Mangaluru: Preach the Gospel and Heal the Sick! ‘Snehasadan’- Caring for People living with HIV

The distribution of essential supplies focused on more than 750 families around the parts of Kinnikambla, Gurpur and Kaikkamba is a remarkable gesture that showed solidarity with the local residents. The beneficiaries in this scheme are people who are among the least fortunate and most vulnerable to the pandemic and they have been identified on the basis of their financial predicament due to Covid- 19. This project is part of the Covid 19 Relief work of Sneha charitable Trust (SCT) managed by the order of St. Camillus, a catholic religious order and an international Faith-based organization based in Bengaluru, which is exclusively involved in the healthcare field for the past 450 years. The project has been funded by the generous contribution from the Budhist TZU CHI Foundation founded in Taiwan.

Snehasadan, is run by the Camillians, a Order founded by St Camillus de Lellis in the year 2001, who are called to serve their brothers and sisters-this means helping them to stand up and walk on their own, exercising their fear of the unknown and expanding their minds through education. It entails feeding them when they are too weak to feed themselves, opening their eyes to the realities of life, challenging them to let go of hurts and prejudices and liberating them to even-greater horizons of transcendence and beauty. Services provided at Snehasadan include Psycho-social services; Counselling; Nutritional care; Ongoing educational support; Spiritual support; Referrals and linkages; Medical services; OI management; Palliative care and pain relief; Nursing care; ART referrals; Diagnostic services; Physiotherapy; Training of family members; Support meetings and Counselling; Outpatient care; Positive prevention activities / workshops; and awareness programmes and Workshop.

This is how the Camillians continue the healing ministry of Jesus so that ‘the blind see again, the lame walk, lepers are cleansed and deaf hear, dead are raised to life-the good news is proclaimed to the poor (Luke 7:22). “Snehasadan” – a St Camillus Care Home located at Kaikamba, in the outskirts of Mangaluru is run by the Camillian Fathers, who take care of the adults and children affected with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). ‘Snehasadan’ functions as one of the care and support initiatives of Sneha Charitable Trust owned and operated by Ministers of the Infirm (Camillians)-India. “Snehasadan” takes pride in values” Care, Compassion, Commitment and Competence. It’s vision is to ensure human dignity in the given reality.

Sneha Charitable Trust (SCT) was founded and registered in 2003 with the aim of coordinating social and community health care services to the poor, sick and the most neglected section of our society in India. It has a radical and distinctively global healthcare action – care and support to People Living with HIV/AIDS (PLHA), children living with HIV (CLHIV) destitute, mentally and physically challenged children, Camillian Task Force for disaster response and relief, vocational rehabilitation, training and job placement. The Trust has also been holding hands with the national programmes and international programmes of care implemented through various government and non-governmental agencies.

The pandemic created opportunities for SCT to respond within its unique operational strengths. As is the case in all emergencies, the task of finding resources and funding them posed a phenomenal challenge and staggered the project in its initial phase. As the Buddhist TZU CHI Foundation joined hands with SCT, the project slowly took shape. TZU Chi’s foundation primarily focuses on giving material aid to the needy and inspiring love and humanity to both givers and receivers.

The covid 19 relief project started in March 2020 and has been functioning in various phases till today and it has directed its focus on delivery of Food kits, supply of Medicine, PPE kits, sanitizers, masks and gloves. Similarly, the project carried out Educational Support and Agricultural and Farming assistance to the needy besides renovating few houses of the most vulnerable. Online Psychological Counselling Support and Online Medical Consultation organized by the SCT provided comfort for many. Another major involvement of SCT in the context of Covid 19 pandemic was Dead Body Management and its training with the collaboration of the government and various NGOs across India. HIV Affected Children at ‘Snehasadan’ in All Smiles Receiving Footwear from ‘Spread A Smile’- a NPO from Bluru

Snehasadan, a subsidiary of SCT organised the covid 19 relief work in Dakshina Kannada and North Kerala. Few like-minded organizations, SAMPADA Udupi, Chikmagalur multipurpose social Service society (CMSS ) Chikmagalur diocese, The Dakshina Kannada Rural Development Society Belthangady, social service society (MSSS) Bhadravathi, Canara Organization for Development and Peace (CODP) Mangalore, Bellary Diocese Development Society (BDDS) Sevasangama Development Society( SDS), Gulbarga Diocese, Bethany Educational Institutions rallied around to offer adequate support and help.

Fr. Teji Thomas, Director of Snehasadan helms the relief activities with the able support from Fr. Jomin Thomas, the Administrator. This has been an effective enterprise as it touched the lives of many poor and needy. Snehasadan and Bethany Educational institutions have to be commended for implementing the project fruitfully. All over India SCT has done covid relief work in 13 states, 50 districts and 854 villages; Distribution of Food material to 44, 5147 households in 99, 300 families; Medical help for 31,068 families; Educational support to 4227 students by providing them financial assistance and mobiles; Agricultural support to 5141 families; Distribution of household items to 7965 families; Renovation of houses for 8080 families.

Services done by Snehasadan are : Food Provision Supply to 26640 households in 6055 families; Educational Assistance to 250 families; Medical Assistance to 1020 families; and Agricultural Assistance to 498 families. The mission of ‘Snehasadan” is to be a positive force in addressing the comprehensive needs of the sick, ensuring their dignity and overall quality of life, by motivating, caring, supporting and rehabilitating, with a priority for the care of special children. Their vision is to bring total health to all and to promote a culture of life ensuring human dignity in the given reality. Their core values are- Care, Compassion, Commitment and Competence.

The Covid-19 Essential/Food Kits Distribution and Felicitation programme with a prayer song, followed by welcome address and report on Camillian Response to Covid-19 pandemic by Fr. Teji Thomas Anickattuvaylil MI, the Administrator of Snehasadan. In hsi keynote address J R Lobo, former Mangaluru South Constituency Assembly MLA said, “nLife as we know it has shifted to a more virtually connected version that makes this global crisis a little less scary. The rise of the Coronavirus helped a lot of people realize that they shared common humanity that unites them in times like these. Ironically, our social “distancing” is, paradoxically, a kind of unity – an altruistic form of collective action aimed at stopping the spread. At ‘Snehasadan” they are proud of their accomplishments and thankful to the Lord for his providential care shown to them and their inmates. This programme of essential/food kits distribution is a good gesture from Snehasadan to the needy which we need to appreciate and compliment them for their generosity”.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were- His Grace Rev Dr Lawrence Mukkuzhy-Bisshop of Beltahngady who presided over the function; and guests of honour were- Rev Dr Baby Ellickal MI-President of Sneha Charitable Trust and Provincial, Camillians-India; Sr Cecilia Mendonca BS- Provincial of Bethany sisters; Shri Shri Shri Rajashekharananda-the Swami of Vajradehi Math-Gurpur; Fr Antony Lobo- Parish Priest of Gurpur Catholic Church; Abubakkar- Panchayat Development Officer-Gurpur; Sr Juliana BS- Manager, Rosa Mystica Institutions; Sr Jancy DSC-Directress of Jeevadaan; Fr Binoy-of Social Service Department-Belthangady Diocese; among others.

Fr Baby Ellickal and Sr Cecilia Mendonca BS were honoured on the occasion. Ten mobiles phones were handed over to Fr Binoy by Fr Baby to be distributed to ten needy families in Belthangady who have school going children. Food and essential kits were distributed to the nearly 750 families by the dignitaries on the dais. Addressing the gathering Swami Sri Sri Sri Rajashekarananda said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed numerous vulnerabilities in health care systems around the world. Despite these weaknesses, there is hope. Many countries have found ways to successfully contain COVID-19. This has led to people in need of care being less afraid to receive the treatment they need. Potential vaccines are tested and ready for use. People have rallied to support their families, neighbors, and communities, and here we have Snehasadan contributing to the needy families with essentials/food kits, which needs to be commended and appreciated” (Click Here For More on Swami’s speech video )

In his presidential address Bishop Rev Dr Lawrence Mukkuzhy said, “When you die, God won’t ask what kind of car you drove. He’ll ask how many people you drove who didn’t have transportation; God won’t ask the square footage of your house, He’ll ask how many people you welcomed into your home; God won’t ask about the clothes you had in your closet, He’ll ask how many you helped to clothe; God won’t ask how many friends you had. He’ll ask how many people to whom you were a friend; God won’t ask why it took you so long to seek Salvation. He’ll lovingly take you to your mansion in heaven, if You’ve asked Him into your heart, and not to the gates of Hell; God won’t have to ask how many people you forwarded this to, He already knows your decision”.

He further said,”This unique project of Covid-19 relief distribution of Food kits to the needy families is the big community service which Snehasadan is doing. Even Pope Francis has praised the members of the Camillian Charismatic family for living their mission “in an exemplary way” by “assisting the sick, especially the poorest, in their bodily and spiritual needs, and teaching others the best way to serve them, for the benefit of the Church and of humanity”. Appreciating the work done at ‘Snehasadan’, I invoke God’s blessings upon the Camillian Fathers and their ministry, where God’s mercy and compassion is made manifest to the world through your ministry to the people in great distress. You have been helping them in their burdens. May God bless you all”. (Click Here For more on Bishop’s speech video ) .

Fr Antony Lobo, Fr Baby Ellickal, and Sr Cecilia Mendonca also spoke on the occasion and commended the community service done by the Camillian Fathers at Snehasadan. Folowing the vote of thanks by Sr Anita Tressy- Headmistress of Bethany School-Kinnikambla, the programme ended with a mesmerizing dance by the Rosa Mystica School girls. The programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Mrs Leena Lilly Pinto-Teacher at Rosa Mystica School, and Ms Rashmita- Counselor at Snehasadan

In conclusion, according to Mathew 25:35-36, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, ….”, we should know that giving is something done voluntarily. Giving should not be done under compulsion, coercion, duress, or conviction. There are some exceptions, of course. When you do give, you are to give what you have chosen in your heart. Those who take pity on those less fortunate than us are true neighbors and caregivers..

Knowing that you have helped make someone else’s life a little brighter and better is a special feeling, and one that will last with you for a long time. And in our world of plenty we can spread a smile of joy. So if you are looking for a way to enhance your act of sharing and giving experience, try giving back now. Let’s give to the less fortunate, ashrams, non-profit organizations, needy families and children, and others a feeling of hope, and make a difference in their lives. And one place you can donate some of your wealth is “Snehasadan” -a St Camillus Care Home, where the Community members are inviting well-wishers and friends to be partners in their endeavors to help the persons living with HIV to live a life of dignity.

Snehasadan rely on the generosity of patrons/benefactors. Each day, donations from concerned people qualitatively prolong the days of the infected and add to the happiness of affected back at home. Many individuals, families, parishes, colleges, have generously donated in kind and cash for the day to day maintenance. Open your hearts and give generously to a good cause and make a difference in the lives of these less fortunate. I end this column with thought-provoking words of Saint Mother Teresa:

“If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other. At the end of life we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, how many great things we have done. We will be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in. I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things. A life not lived for others is not a life. Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”

For Contributions or for more details contact: Snehasadan-St Camillus Care Home, Kaikamba Post, Kaikamba-Mangaluru- 574151 Ph: 0824-2258119; 2258119; 9448118119 Email : Email : snehasadan05@gmail.com Website : www.snehacharitabletrust.org