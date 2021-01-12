Spread the love



















So-called Urban Naxals Leading the Farmers Protest – MP Shobha Karandlaje

Udupi: The Udupi–Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday, January 12, alleged that the so-called urban Naxals were leading the farmers’ protest in the national capital.

She was reacting to the reporter’s query on the Supreme Court’s warning to the Union government over farm laws. A section of the farmers are caught in the grip of a few people with “vested interests” and asserted that the Government was working to address their misgivings about the reforms.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, which comprises members of different political parties, had discussed the three farm sector laws before finalising them. Some of the same committee members, including Congress members, are opposing them now.

The Government has not done away with APMCs and has provided Minimum Support Price under the market intervention scheme. The three farm laws are meant for the welfare of the farmers and to provide them with better prices for their produce, she said.

While the farmers are benefiting from these new farm laws, the agitators are demanding the release of the likes on Umar Khalid involved in the JNU sedition row, which puts the issue into perspective.

Not getting into the specifics of the move by the Supreme Court which incidentally later in the day stayed the implementation of all three farm laws and decided to set up a committee to go into the issue. Shobha said that the Centre could consider tweaking it if the situation so warranted. The PM has focused on this bill with the sole purpose of ensuring the prosperity of the farmers and the gains far outweigh the loss, if any, she said.

When asked about the price hike on petroleum products, she said, “The opposition should raise the issues effectively either in the Parliament or in the state and should ask explanations from the Government”.