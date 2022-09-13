Social activist Nityananda Olakadu Stages Protest through Urulu Seve against Pathetic Roads

Udupi: Social Activist and Convener of District Nagarika Samithi, Nithyananda Olakadu is known for novel protests. On September 13, he staged a protest against the pathetic condition of National Highway 169 A, at Indrali Bridge with Urulu Seve. He also broke the coconut and offered Arathi.

Later speaking to the media persons Nithayanada Olakadu said, “The National Highway between Udupi to Manipal is in a totally pathetic condition. Due to technical issues, Indrali Railway bridge construction was stopped and vehicles were struggling to move on the road”.

“The Indrali Railway Bridge area has become an accident zone and our people’s representatives and officials are least bothered. When the Chief Minister came all roads were repaired but soon after potholes appeared on all the roads. People’s representatives should show concern for the people”, he said.

