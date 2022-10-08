Social Activist Sunil Bajilakeri Taken into Police Custody

Mangaluru: Social activist Sunil Bajilakeri was taken into police custody on October 7, late night.

Sunil Bajilakeri was taken into custody for the complaint filed against him at the Bajpe police station regarding a post on Facebook.

Sunil Bajilakeri obstructed the police from doing their duty while they had gone to his residence to serve him the notice. In this connection, the Urwa police have taken Sunil into their custody and a case has been registered at the Urwa police station.

Later he was handed over to the Bajpe police for further investigation.

More details are awaited.

Like this: Like Loading...