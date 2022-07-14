Social Activists Send Pictures of Pothole-Filled Toll Road to PMO

Social Activists Send Pictures of Pothole-Filled Toll Road near Brahmarakootlu toll plaza on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway, to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)

Mangaluru: The heavy rains lashing the Dakshina Kannada district has created havoc in many parts, including big damages to the roads. Commuters using the Brahmarakootlu toll plaza on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway, who are upset over paying a hefty toll fee, have approached the PMO and Union minister of road transport and highways, after the road near the toll plaza developed large potholes. The stretch is causing inconvenience to commuters.

On Tuesday even Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was on a visit to the coastal districts to review the flood situation, had passed through this toll plaza. However, the NHAI officials have not been pressuring the contractor maintaining the stretch to repair it, according to sources. Meanwhile, heavy rain that has been lashing Dakshina Kannada, has taken a toll on the national highway as well, causing potholes to develop on it.

Meanwhile, Social activists Rajesh Krishna Prasad from Puttur and Roshan K Kumble, have tweeted and mailed pictures of the pothole-filled stretch at the toll plaza to the PMO, NHAI, and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. They have received an acknowledgement from the PMO, for the same.

“This is the story every year at this toll plaza, which is inconvenient for motorists. There are potholes across the toll plaza, and the authorities are not bothered to address it,” said regular commuter Glavison from Bantwal.

Twitter user Durga Ramdas Kateel tweeted a picture of the toll booth, from the handle @durgaramdas Namaste, and tagged Union minister @nitin_gadkari, and stated, “Sir, this is the condition of Brahmarakotlu tollgate at Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada dist in Karnataka. For the potholes in the toll booth, we are paying tolls and travelling. Kindly take action on these people for not fixing them @NHAI_Official #NH75.”

Meanwhile, motorists using other stretches of the national highway complained that recent rain has created potholes, causing bumpy rides. “The NHAI needs to come up with an immediate solution to avoid further mishaps due to these potholes,” stated Ritesh, a software firm employee, while highlighting the condition of the Nanthoor-Panambur highway stretch.

“The national highways have been damaged due to incessant rain in the region. We will soon take up repair work, as soon as the rain subsides,” said Ninge Gowda, project director, NHAI.