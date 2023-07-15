Social media post against Hindu gods creates outrage in Hassan

Hindu activists and organisation have condemned a social media post which allegedly has abused Hindu gods and have expressed ire over the police department for not taking action against it.



The post was written by Swabhimani Swami on social media platform Facebook on July 6 in which he had condemned the atrocities of Dalits in Madhya Pradesh but also mocked and abused the Hindu gods.

Swami apparently had also used a vulgar word while addressing Hindu goddesses.

The incident was reported from Hassan district of Karnataka on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Hindu activists and organization are up in arms against the police in-action and have also protested demanding severe punishment against the accused.

After the accused Swabhimani Swamy came to that atrocities on Dalits were done by the miscreants belonging to a minority community, he posted a fresh post using objectionable language against the minority community as well.

The police has not yet reacted to the entire incident.

