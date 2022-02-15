Social Science Week to mark Constitution Day at St Aloysius Gonzaga School



Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga school inaugurated Social Science week on 26th November 2021, on the occasion of Constitution day celebration in the morning assembly. It was a collaborative activity with the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharath Project initiated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme aims to enhance interaction & promote mutual understanding between people of different states/UTs through the concept of state/UT pairing. Our state Karnataka has been paired with Uttharkhand under Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat programme. As a part of the project, Social Science teachers planned various activities from the month of November 2021 to February 2022.

In the month of November: The students of class 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9 were exposed to the alphabets, songs, proverbs in the language of Uttarakhand. Students of class 3 and 4 were given the opportunity to recite a poem in Hindi language. Students of class 6 and 7 were made to play “Gilli Danda”, an indigenous sport of Uttarakhand along with their PT teachers.

In the month of December: To encourage creative Writing essay writing competitions were organised. Class 5 and 6 students were given the topic “Flower Festival of Uttarakhand” and “Cuisine of Uttarakhand”. Students of Grade 10 were given the topic- “The Monuments of Uttarakhand” for essay writing.

In the month of January: A comparative study on the dance forms of Karnataka and Uttarakhand were conducted for Grade 8 students. Grade 3 and 9 students were given an opportunity to exhibit their reciting skills in Hindi language.

In the month of February :Students of Grade 3 were given an activity to stick pictures related to Uttarakhand’s historical places, indigenous games, culture, food, languages, clothes, fauna and flora paired state in the scrapbook.

The students actively participated in all the activities. I sincerely thank all the In-charge teachers for conducting various activities and the students for their active participation and cooperation in making this ‘Social Science Week’ a grand success.