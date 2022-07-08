Social Workers Rescue 70-year-old Woman made to live in Toilet by Son & DIL

Social Workers Rescue 70-year-old Woman made to live in Toilet by Son & Daughter-In-Law in Kallige Benjanapadavu Karavali site, in Bantwal town.



Mangaluru: There was a time joint families were quite common in India. The familial bond was strong and even over dozens of family members used to live in the same house. But times have changed and with it our conduct and behavior towards our loved ones has also changed. Now joint families are rarely found. The bitter truth is that now many children in India do not want to keep their parents with them. They want the property of their parents, but they do not want to take care of them in their old age.

Even though a mother gives birth to her children, and brings them up with love and care, when she reaches a certain age of 70 or 80 years, she will be totally neglected by her sons and their wives or daughters and their husbands. We even see sons and daughters settled abroad in the Gulf or Western countries who don’t want their parents to be with them, instead, they put them in old-age or senior citizens’ homes, and when they come down to their hometown, they are least bothered to -pay a visit to their dads or moms housed in old-age homes. So cruel and ungratefulness of the siblings!

Here is one example which took place on Wednesday where the neighbours who observed the travails of a senior citizen suffering and harassed by her son and daughter-in-law informed the Senior Citizens Committee helpline and informed about the plight of this old lady. Based on this tip-off, two Social Workers, Ms Jane Veigas and Ms Mahima Bhandary associated with the Senior Citizen’s Committee, located on the premises of Pandeshwar Police Station quickly visited the woman’s house and rescued the 70-year-old woman from the toilet of a house on Wednesday. The woman was allegedly harassed and ill-treated by her son and daughter-in-law, living in Kallige Benjanapadavu Karavali site, in Bantwal town.

Narrating the woman’s ordeal to Team Mangalorean, Mrs Jane Veigas said, “We along with an escort from Bantwal police visited the senior citizen’s house located at Kallige Benjanapadavu Karavali site, in Bantwal town. Reaching her home, the victim, Girija Poojary was sleeping in the toilet half-naked. Even though she was living with her son, Hariram Poojary and his wife Pooja, she was made to live in the toilet for the past two years”.

“It is learnt that on 10 January 2020, Girija reportedly slipped and fell down in the verandah of the house. She accused her son and daughter-in-law of not providing her with medical treatment. Due to the pain endured after the fall, she was bedridden, and instead of being taken care of, she accused her son and daughter-in-law of shifting her to the washroom/toilet and offering her only tea, and one meal a day. She was harassed and totally abused day and night and rebuked her in the Tulu language, asking her why she was not dying? added jane”.

She further said, “When Girija asked for food, both son and daughter-in-law used to yell at her and abuse more. When the Senior Citizen’s Committee learnt about her plight, we were sent to rescue her, and after shifting her from the toilet, she was treated at the Wenlock District Hospital for medical treatment, for a day. The next day we took her to the Sisters of Charity Old-Age Home/Ashram in Mangaluru, where she is getting proper treatment and being taken care of. Indeed a happy ending for this old woman, who for nearly two years faced agony in the hands of her son and daughter-in-law”.

This is not the first case in India. In the last few years, there have been many such cases that show people nowadays do not want to live with their elderly parents or abuse them. According to the data released by an NGO ‘HelpAge India’, there are over 2300 old-age homes in our country. According to another study, there is a living arrangement for nearly 2 lakh such people in these old age ashrams. But by the year 2028, the number of such people will be 9 lakh plus, that is, there will be neither room left for these people in their houses, nor will there be space for them in the old age homes.

In our country, there is a Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 to deal with this issue. Under this, the maintenance and care of the parents have been ensured. This law says that if a child does not take care of his parents, they will have to pay an allowance of up to 10 thousand rupees to their parents every month.

Apart from this, in the year 2017, the Delhi High Court said that if a person misbehaves with their elderly parents they will not be entitled to share in the property of their parents. Joint families are still found in some cities and villages in India, but these are now getting limited as families are disintegrating. And sources reveal that People who are victims of domestic violence are advised to seek help. But when the abuse comes from your own child, some parents say, there’s a lack of support, understanding and effective interventions to keep the entire family safe. Parents feel blamed and shamed into silence

While most children who are abused or witness domestic violence do not go on to become violent themselves, and while most people with mental illness are not violent, those life experiences have been identified as risk factors for children who abuse their parents. However, in this case, we need to appreciate the social work done by these two young women, Ms Jane and Ms Mahima through the Seniors’ Citizens Committee in rescuing a “MOTHER” from the hands of a TORTURE SON. Good Job for your dedicated service, Girls!