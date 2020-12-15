Spread the love



















Society, cinema, media played commendable role in pandemic too: Naqvi



New Delhi: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that the government, society, cinema and media in India have played a commendable role with courage, commitment and caution during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his address at the “International Coronavirus Short Film Festival” at the NDMC Convention Centre, he said that short films played a crucial role in making the people aware of challenges of the corona pandemic.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, renowned film personalities, diplomats, journalists, intellectuals and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. More than 2,800 films from 108 countries are participating in the festival and are based on cure, safety measure and lives during the pandemic.

In his address, Javadekar said that the idea of organising a film festival to celebrate short films made on coronavirus was wonderful.

Naqvi said that due to the corona pandemic, shooting of films had largely been postponed for a long time. During this crisis, short films not only entertained the people but also made them aware of corona challenge. Different channels, be it news channel, entertainment channel, sports or business channel, all played a praiseworthy role regarding spreading awareness, he added.

He said that history is a witness to the fact that whenever there is a crisis in the country, the government, society, cinema and media all have together performed their respective responsibilities with complete honesty in national interest and human welfare.