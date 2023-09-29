Sodality of Immaculate Conception of Blessed Virgin Mary Celebrate FAMILY DAY

Mangaluru: The Sodality of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, popularly known as the ” Gentlemans’ Sodality”, had its inception in 1898. It has its Office at the Catholic Centre at Hampankatta Mangaluru. Presently 85 plus members hailing from different parishes in Mangaluru city are on its rolls. The Gentlemans’ Sodality is known for its charitable activities which include Medical Aid, Housing Aid, and Education Aid to the economically deprived. The Sodality is ably run under the guidance of its Spiritual Director Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions and a team of Office Bearers who are elected by the members. The Sodalists meet every First Sunday morning for Mass and on the 3rd Sunday in the evening for Eucharistic Adoration at Bishops House Chapel at Kodialbail and again for prayer meetings at the prayer room at the Catholic Centre on the 2nd and 4th Sundays.

That was a brief introduction of Sodality of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mangaluru, who celebrated their traditional ‘FAMILY DAY’ with their family, members and relatives all gathered for a mass held at St Aloysius College Chapel, and thereafter for a get-together at the St Aloysius High School Hall. The mass was celebrated by Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ, the Finance Officer of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru

The formal function began with a Prayer Action song by Master Aiden Shaun Menezes, the grandchild of Sodalist Valerian Sequeira, followed by the Welcome address by President Ullas Rasquinha, a proficient and pleasant, humble and well-accomplished entrepreneur, and a true family man. Things work out the best, for those, who make the best of the opportunities, knocking at their door. On the occasion, great achievers who are acknowledged in the society for their Passion and dedication were honoured, and Sodalist Benedict Michael Menezes read out the names of the achievers and Sodalist FM Lobo did the honours.

Sodalist Lancy Menezes read out the list of those Children who have successfully cleared the exams with distinction and Dr. Ivan Pinto awarded them. The Parents whose children have decided to serve the church as priests were also honoured. Mrs Mariet D’Silva, wife of Brother Joseph D’Silva read out the names. and ecclesiastical vice assistant Rev Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto, the Rector of St Aloysius institutions accompanied by Ullas Rasquina, the President of the sodality, Dr Ivan Pinto, the Vice president, Sandeep D’Souza, the secretary and Lesley Mathias the treasurer, to compliment and wish them.

Amidst the audience was an illustrious retired lady Professor who has gained special recognition for herself in society by her committed service and training capabilities. On this occasion, she was all set to share her experience with the audience on how to live a happy and healthy life. Following the introduction by Brother Peter Oswald Rodrigues to the resource person Prof. Maria Phyllis D’Costa to the gathering, addressing the family crowd she said, ” Life is a gift of God but taking care of it is our responsibility and that leads to good health, our gift to the family”



” How can we remain healthy? Be happy, positive and smiling to be healthy. Doctors have been amazed that at 75, I don’t take any medication and don’t wear spectacles. My second secret is deep breathing and meditation in the name of Jesus. I rise at Bhrami Murtha time at 3.15 am, drink 2 glasses of warm water, sweep and clean up the altar and the house, light candles at the altar, write a passage of the Bible and sit in a comfortable posture to do deep breathing. Instead of saying Om, I take the name of Jesus and do deep breathing over a hundred times for an hour. Then I exercise my hands and legs” added Prof D’costa.

.

She further said, ” Thereafter, I will go to sleep till 7.30 a.m. After waking up, I prepare breakfast and lunch after which I clean up the house. Work keeps me fit and fine, Keeps me busy all day and I keep chanting, “Praise you, God! Thank you, God!” You need to be positive and keep expressing gratitude for everything you have and keep receiving. Be generous and giving: Helping others is also a way to be healthy and happy. The more you serve selflessly the happier you and I can be. Keep busy all day, cultivate hobbies, read, write, share, care and connect. Do not use any negative words at any time in your speech. Let’s all remain happy to be healthy always! Have a good breakfast, a small meal at noon with salad, vegetables, fish and meat. Tea and some snacks and no meals at night. A cup of warm milk is good enough. Drink lots of water to stay healthy and happy. Intermittent fasting is easy on the system and helps us wake up early”.

In the Message from Ecclesiastical Vice Assistant Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, he said, “The eight family value examples are -Self-compassion. Self-compassion means you should be kind to yourself first; have Empathy and kindness toward others; be Responsible; Honesty; and Integrity; Implement and respect boundaries; have Family time; and Perseverance. And as the family members of the Sodality, I am quite positive that you all have these qualities”.

“Not all families consciously instil values in their members. Often, family values get passed down from generation to generation implicitly. Those values don’t ever get questioned, even if they’re not the right fit for the current generation. But family values have the power to shape the people you, your partner, your children, and anyone else who is part of your family unit. Whether you’ve explicitly outlined those values or not, they’re present. And once you take ownership of those values, you can shape them to be in line with what you envision your family to be. And as they say, a family that prays together stays together, I hope you all follow this saying” added Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, a humane and humble priest, and his actions speak louder than his words.

Following the formal programme, there were a few spot games, and also a comedy skit by the Sodality men- Valerian Sequeira, Nikhil and Lancy Menezes. A few from the audience, including children, unleashed their hidden talents of singing, which enthralled the audience. A vote of thanks was proposed by the convener Valerian Sequeira, and the programme was eloquently and meticulously compered by Ms Michelle Tauro, the daughter of Sodalist Manuel Tauro.

