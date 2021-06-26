Soft Singh – is ‘King’

By
Fr Joachim D'Souza Capuchin
-
Spread the love

Soft Singh – is ‘King’

Golden baby born September 26, 1932 a Punjabi dreamer
ardent architect artisan of new Indian economy builder
prominent  citizen diligent academic trusted technocrat
erudite disciplined dedicated designer eminent aristocrat

Calm economics tripos at prestige University of Cambridge
avid  keen assiduous member of St John’s college  bridge
personifying professor  of economics at Panjab University
delegate UNO conference on trade industry development

Tutor appointed an astute advisor Ministry of Foreign Trade
secretary to finance ministry game-changer planning guide
appointed scholarly curator  governor reserve bank of India
wingman to Prime Minister India in economic affairs media

Rao and Singh planned to open up the sluggish economy
Undo the Licence Raj nectar to India’s socialist economy
FDI  privatisation of public sector companies bountifully
liberalised economy open market speed up dramatically

India achieved its highest GDP growth rate of nine percent
second fastest place in growing economy in the world net
Golden Quadrilateral gold to modernisation work for poor
the value-added tax replacing sales tax shined Indian gene

Portrayed one of the world’s most revered leader’s ability
man of uncommon decency dignity unction eminent civility
leader other leaders love most robust dynamical humanity
statesman with vision cogent persistence profound integrity

The rural health  Right to Education (RTE) act is revelation
8 IIT’s  MGNREGA  is the brainchild pragmatic foreign policy
Mauna mission masterpiece makes no moan only mountain
peerless pearl of India be praised perceive and painite brain

Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin Priest, Presently Residing at Asha Kiran, Heroor, Brahamavar, Udupi, Practicingadvocate, Registrar of Indian Christian Marriages. Mobile: 9902774580


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here