Soft Singh – is ‘King’
Golden baby born September 26, 1932 a Punjabi dreamer
ardent architect artisan of new Indian economy builder
prominent citizen diligent academic trusted technocrat
erudite disciplined dedicated designer eminent aristocrat
Calm economics tripos at prestige University of Cambridge
avid keen assiduous member of St John’s college bridge
personifying professor of economics at Panjab University
delegate UNO conference on trade industry development
Tutor appointed an astute advisor Ministry of Foreign Trade
secretary to finance ministry game-changer planning guide
appointed scholarly curator governor reserve bank of India
wingman to Prime Minister India in economic affairs media
Rao and Singh planned to open up the sluggish economy
Undo the Licence Raj nectar to India’s socialist economy
FDI privatisation of public sector companies bountifully
liberalised economy open market speed up dramatically
India achieved its highest GDP growth rate of nine percent
second fastest place in growing economy in the world net
Golden Quadrilateral gold to modernisation work for poor
the value-added tax replacing sales tax shined Indian gene
Portrayed one of the world’s most revered leader’s ability
man of uncommon decency dignity unction eminent civility
leader other leaders love most robust dynamical humanity
statesman with vision cogent persistence profound integrity
The rural health Right to Education (RTE) act is revelation
8 IIT’s MGNREGA is the brainchild pragmatic foreign policy
Mauna mission masterpiece makes no moan only mountain
peerless pearl of India be praised perceive and painite brain
Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin Priest, Presently Residing at Asha Kiran, Heroor, Brahamavar, Udupi, Practicingadvocate, Registrar of Indian Christian Marriages. Mobile: 9902774580
-
Rise above!
-
DWEEPA ‘LAKSHADWEEP’
-
MICRO ‘VIRUS’
-
Woman ‘God’ On Earth
-
ರಗತ್ ಮಾಗ್ತಾ!
-
God The Passionate Lover
-
Abhaya’s Witness To … Sr Abhaya!?
-
Where To Born?
-
Kisan
-
ಹಾಂವ್ ಶಿಕ್ಲೊಂ! ಜಿವಿತ್ ಕಿತೆಂ?
-
Spine Or Supine?
-
‘Born Again’ Francis Of Assisi
-
‘ALOYSIUS’ – ROCK AND STAR
-
CONSTITUTION CATASTROPHE!
-
‘Aspire To Inspire’
-
Daring To Be Different
-
‘Love One Another Not Like One Another’
-
Silence Is Deadly… As The Violence
-
ಪ್ರಕೃತಿ ರಡ್ತಾ ವಾ ‘ಹಾಸ್ತಾ’?
-
Am I Untouchables? Than….
-
IS THE 4th PILLAR OF INDIAN DEMOCRACY COLLAPSING?
-
‘I Can’t Breathe’
-
Am I A Pharisee?
-
Mafia Or Mahatma
-
GREAT THY MOTHERHOOD
-
Migrant Workers Not ‘Cats And Dogs’ May 9
-
CORONA! BE HUMAN PLEASE!
-
IS IT CRUELTY TO DIE WITH MALADY?
-
UNGRATEFUL GENERATION!?