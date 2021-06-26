Spread the love



















Soft Singh – is ‘King’

Golden baby born September 26, 1932 a Punjabi dreamer

ardent architect artisan of new Indian economy builder

prominent citizen diligent academic trusted technocrat

erudite disciplined dedicated designer eminent aristocrat

Calm economics tripos at prestige University of Cambridge

avid keen assiduous member of St John’s college bridge

personifying professor of economics at Panjab University

delegate UNO conference on trade industry development

Tutor appointed an astute advisor Ministry of Foreign Trade

secretary to finance ministry game-changer planning guide

appointed scholarly curator governor reserve bank of India

wingman to Prime Minister India in economic affairs media

Rao and Singh planned to open up the sluggish economy

Undo the Licence Raj nectar to India’s socialist economy

FDI privatisation of public sector companies bountifully

liberalised economy open market speed up dramatically

India achieved its highest GDP growth rate of nine percent

second fastest place in growing economy in the world net

Golden Quadrilateral gold to modernisation work for poor

the value-added tax replacing sales tax shined Indian gene

Portrayed one of the world’s most revered leader’s ability

man of uncommon decency dignity unction eminent civility

leader other leaders love most robust dynamical humanity

statesman with vision cogent persistence profound integrity

The rural health Right to Education (RTE) act is revelation

8 IIT’s MGNREGA is the brainchild pragmatic foreign policy

Mauna mission masterpiece makes no moan only mountain

peerless pearl of India be praised perceive and painite brain

