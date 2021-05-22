Spread the love



















Soldier commits suicide inside Srinagar Air Force station

Srinagar: A soldier committed suicide on Saturday by handing himself inside the Air Force station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Police sources said the soldier belonged. He hanged himself in his room inside the air force station.

“A case has been registered in this incident and investigation has been started to ascertain the reasons which could have led the soldier to take the extreme step,” sources said.

