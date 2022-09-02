SOLMELU PM Modi! Tuluver Kudla & Others Raising Voice for Inclusion of TULU 

SOLMELU (Hello, how are you?) PM Modi! Tuluver Kudla & Other Tulu organizations Raising Voice for Inclusion of TULU within the Eighth Schedule of the Structure, during PM Modi’s visit to Mangaluru on 2 September 2022.



Mangaluru: A few Tulu organizations have launched a Massive campaign to get recognition for Tulu, a Dravidian language, which some scholars suggest has a history that dates back 2,000 years ago, and it is being ramped up before PM Modi’s visit. Tulu groups have conducted major Twitter and postcard campaigns to get the government’s attention. On 30 August , a Twitter campaign was launched seeking official recognition for Tulu language in Karnataka, and also to include Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, and they are using Modi’s visit to raise a long-standing demand. Hashtags like #TuluTo8thSchedule and #TuluOfficialinKA_KL are trending on Twitter with the demand.

PM Modi’s visit seems to fan the hopes of the Tulu people. “As the Prime Minister is coming to Tulunadu, the expectations of Tulu people are high. It seems that he is coming to Tulunadu only to announce the legal status of Tulu,” said Jayaprasad on Twitter, tagging the handles of PM Modi, HMO India, CM of Karnataka, Nalin Kateel etc.

According to the Tulu organisations, Tulu-speaking people are larger in number than speakers of a few languages that were recognised in the Constitution. Tulu language is eligible to be recognised under the Eighth Schedule and yet they have failed somewhere to get Tulu language its due prominence, they feel. In 2003, though efforts were made to include Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, only Bodi, Dohgri, Maithili and Santali languages were incorporated.

Tuluver Kudla, Tulunadu Vara Patrike and a neighborhood tv channel are collectively holding a marketing campaign to ship postcards addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding inclusion of Tulu within the Eighth Schedule of the Structure. The marketing campaign began from the border village Banjaru Male on September 1 at 10.30 a.m. Tuluver Kudla president Prateek Poojary stated that inclusion of Tulu within the Eighth Schedule of the Structure has been a long-pending subject.

He added, stating that although the Kannada and Tradition Minister Arvind Limbavali had assured them of getting Tulu included within the Eighth Schedule at the earliest, nothing has occurred thus far. The State authorities have additionally thus far not recognised Tulu as an extra State language.

To relieve stress on the Union and State governments, Tuluver Kudla has initiated the marketing campaign. It was deliberate to ship a couple of lakh postcards to the Prime Minister. Whereas stating that there isn’t any political or particular person curiosity within the marketing campaign, Mr. Poojary referred to Tuluvas to participate within the marketing campaign in huge numbers.

A few Tulu Nadu leaders are citing technical issues in getting recognition for Tulu. If the technical issues are made known to the public, then we will find a solution and provide all the inputs required for overcoming the technical issue. Meanwhile, some organisations such as Tuluver Kudla have initiated a postcard campaign from September 1, which will commence from Banjarmale, one of the remotest villages in DK.

The postcards will be addressed to PM Modi and the groups plan to send out 1 lakh postcards to him. Anyone who has a love for Tulunadu and Tulu can send the postcard to the PM. These groups are not seeking any political gain or seeking separate statehood and just want recognition for the Tulu language, said the members of the organisations.

Over the years, several organisations have cropped up such as Jai Tulunad, Tulunad Okkuta, Tuluver Kudla, Yuva Tulunad, Tulupiedia, Tulunadu Nirmana Sene, Tuluvas Council, among others, to achieve the goal of getting official recognition for their language Tulu.

THE HISTORY OF THE TULU LANGUAGE :

A Dravidian language, Tulu has a rich oral literature tradition with folk-song forms like paddana, and traditional folk theatre yakshagana. Robert Caldwell (1814-1891), in his book, A Comparative Grammar of the Dravidian or South-Indian Family of Languages, called Tulu “one of the most highly developed languages of the Dravidian family”.

The Tulu-speaking community also has a political party, Tuluvere Paksha (TP), which has been recognised by the Election Commission of India in 2021. The TP party believes that when the country was re-organised based on languages, Tulu Nadu was partly shared among Kerala and Karnataka. And, when a separate state was granted to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada-speaking people, why was not a separate state given for Tulu Nadu?

The party demands a separate statehood for Tulu Nadu by unifying Tulu-speaking areas in Kasargod, DK, Udupi and Malnad districts and demands the inclusion of Tulu language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. The 2011 Census report shows that there are 18,46,427 Tulu-speaking people in India.

According to the Karnataka Local Authorities (Official Language) Act, 1981, if a language other than Kannada is spoken by more than 15 per cent of the population, it can be used as an official language, claim the representatives. They cite the example of a small state like Sikkim, which seems to have so many official languages. There has been an unnecessary delay in including Tulu, which has all the characteristics to be made an official language, they feel.

Like this: Like Loading...