Solve Sand and Lorry Owners’ problem within 3-4 days, If Not, 6 MLAs will sit in front of DC office – Kota Srinivas Poojary

Udupi: Former minister and MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary on September 27 warned the government that if the district administration fails to solve the problems of the Tempo and Lorry owners association in 3-to 4 days, five elected MLAs including himself will sit in front of the deputy commissioner’s office.

Addressing the press meeting at Hotel Kidiyoor, Kota said that, the people of Udupi district are suffering due to the negligence of the government and the officials. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is directly responsible for this, he said.

The problem of sand is severe in the district. Sand is not available for the daily construction work. The police are stopping and filing cases against the transportation of red stone, red soil, stone, iron and other building materials. A huge Penalty is imposed. Due to these problems, the lorry and tempo owners have started a protest across the district.

The construction field is facing severe problems in the district. Farmers also face problems while transporting their land soil or stone from one place to another. The district minister and deputy commissioner should understand the problem and resolve the issue as early as possible. Otherwise, we will sit on indefinite protest along with 5 MLAs in front of the DC office, he said.

Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty, Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole, and Kundapur MLA Kiran Kumar Kodgi were present at the press meet.

