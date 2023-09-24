Somali army kill 27 al-Shabab fighters



Mogadishu: The Somali National Army has said that its forces killed 27 al-Shabab militants in the ongoing military operations in three villages in Galmudug state in central Somalia.

The Defence Ministry said on Saturday that the operation, conducted on Friday night in Mililiqo, Ceel Gambar and Baalal Dheer villages, also resulted in the destruction of three al-Shabab hideouts, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Three enemy bases were targetted and destroyed, along with their vehicles and military equipment,” the Ministry added in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

There was no immediate comment from al-Shabab militants regarding the latest military operation. The Somali Army, in conjunction with regional and international troops, have intensified efforts to neutralise the al-Qaida-linked armed group.

The allied forces drove the al-Shabab militant group out of Mogadishu in 2011, but the Islamist group is still capable of conducting attacks, targetting government installations, hotels, restaurants and public places.

Like this: Like Loading...