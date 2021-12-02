Somali forces kill 12 al-Shabab militants in Mogadishu

Mogadishu: Somali security forces said on Thursday they have killed 12 senior fighters of al-Shabab, a terror group, in a sting operation conducted in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said its security forces also destroyed al-Shabab’s network during the operation carried out on Wednesday in the restive city.

“Our forces targeted 15 officers of the al-Shabab militants in a special operation. Twelve of the terrorists were killed. It is a national duty to keep the security and safety of the Somali people,” NISA said in a statement.

This is the second operation that the security forces have conducted against al-Shabab militants in Mogadishu this week, Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest security operation comes as government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab in the central and southern regions, but the militants are still in control of the rural areas of those regions, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.

The security forces have also enhanced security across the country to ensure the ongoing parliamentary elections are peaceful.