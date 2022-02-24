Some Common Myths that Revolve Around Unsecured Business Loans

Business finance appears to be a challenging and complex process, and what stands in the way are misconceptions. Business loans, especially unsecured business loans, are riddled with falsehoods. We have put together a list of some of the most frequent myths about unsecured business loans to help you debunk them all and find the finest financing choices.

1st Myth: Long Approval Time

Well, this is one of the most prevalent myths about unsecured business loans. Since lenders do not require collateral, many people believe that the credit appraisal procedure takes weeks. This rumour, however, is absolutely false. For credit evaluation, financial institutions now rely on AI, ML, and ACD models. Lenders use technology to assess credit risk, which makes the loan approval procedure extremely swift.

2nd Myth: Getting Approval is a Tough Task

So, have you ditched your intention to apply for an unsecured business loan because you are afraid you won’t be approved? If this is the case, you should reassess your plan. You will be surprised to learn that, despite the fact that the loan is unsecured, the lenders are not overly strict about qualifying requirements. To get instant unsecured business loan approval, make sure you meet the following eligibility requirements.

● Your business must earn a decent amount of profit every year.

● In your current business, you must have at least five years of experience.

● You operate a legitimate and non-seasonal business.

3d Myth: You Need to Put Up Collaterarl

It’s amusing to discover that individuals still believe in this myth. When you see the term ‘Unsecured’ before a business loan, it signifies that you can get a loan without putting up any collateral. You will need to provide collateral when applying for this loan if you do not meet the lender’s minimum eligibility standards or your credit score is not in excellent shape.

So, the next time you ask for an unsecured business loan, remove this notion from your thoughts.

4th Myth: Interest on a Business Loan in India is Extremely High

Just like others, are you also afraid of this myth? If yes, put your fear aside. High interest on a business loan in India is another prevalent myth. In reality, the interest rate depends entirely on your profile, and it varies from one borrower to the next. If you are into a profitable business, have extensive business experience, and have never defaulted on a loan, the lender will easily approve you for a low-interest unsecured business loan. Similarly, businesses with a poor credit history may be turned down for funds or receive a loan with a high-interest rate.

5th Myth: Heavy Documentation Process

Many businesses drop their idea of applying for an unsecured business loan because they assume their lenders will require a heavy set of papers. However, this is not true at all. When applying for this loan, the lending institution will ask you to submit a few basic documents. These documents include a duly filled application form, KYC documents, business existence proof, your company financials, and a few more.

6th Myth: Interest is the Only Deciding Factor

So, if you are considering applying for an unsecured business loan with this factor in mind, let us pose a simple question to you: What if you get a low-interest loan, but the loan amount is insufficient to meet your basic business needs? Will you take a chance on such a deal? Surely not.

Unsecured business loans are designed to meet your short term business needs. If you require Rs. 25 lakhs but the lender only gives Rs. 5 lakhs at a low-interest rate, the Rs. 5 lakh offers will be of little value to you.

7th Myth: Application for Small Loan Amount will be Rejected

There is a common misconception about unsecured business loans that if you don’t want your application to be denied, you should seek a large loan amount. However, the fact is- you can apply for this loan for a value ranging from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs. In addition to that, business loans are tailored to meet specific business needs. Like if you want to get a large amount to purchase big machinery, you will need to apply for a machinery business loan. Similarly, there are various other options in the business financing segment.

8th Myth: Borrowers Don’t Have Any Liability

No liability, seriously? Do you truly believe that the lending institution will provide you with an unsecured business loan with the option to pay it back or not? If yes, you are falling for one of the most frequent industry falsehoods, which could harm your credit score in the long run. In the event of default, the lender has the right to seize your property and take you to court.

Bottom Line

We assume that our effort to debunk these myths has answered some of your questions concerning unsecured business loans. So, don’t be tricked by these myths; since they will stop you from applying for one of the best business financing products.