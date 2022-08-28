Some damage to ATS Village wall, says twin tower demolition project manager

New Delhi: Soon after Noida’s illegal twin towers were demolished, Edifice Engineering, the Mumbai-based firm tasked with the implosion, said all went well, except for some damage to ATS village wall.

Project Manager Mayur Mehta said, “God is great. Everything went all right. Nothing happened to Aster 2 but there has been some damage to the wall of ATS Village.

“The dust level is high and is going around in circles.”

The illegal twin towers of Noida were demolished on Sunday in a nine-second procedure.

The tallest towers to be demolished in the country — Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) — were part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd and were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction.

