Some media glorifying Taliban: Pinarayi Vijayan



Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday slammed a section of the media for ‘glorifying’ the Taliban.

He said this while speaking at the 167th birthday celebrations of Sree Narayana Guru — one of Kerala’s foremost philosophers and social reformers.

“Some media have been trying to glorify the Taliban and this is really deplorable. Everyone knows how they started to grow and who were responsible for their growth,” said Vijayan.

“We are passing through a period where the religious, communal and terror organisations are trying to crush humanity and the teachings of Guru are against those who are trying to fan this up. In times like this, which we are passing through now, his teachings become all the more relevant,” said Vijayan.

