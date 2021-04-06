Spread the love



















Some media houses targeting YSR family, claims Jagan’s mother



Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Y.S. Vijaya Rajasekhar Reddy has hit out at a section of media for allegedly targeting their family and “endlessly manufacturing lies over the years”, specifically with respect to her brother-in-law Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.

“I am writing this letter after observing that the yellow media has been targeting our family with several statements and criticisms for the past three days. I am writing this as an answer to the people as the wife of YSR (Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy),” said Vijaya, who is popularly known as Vijayamma, in the five-page open letter.

From the time undivided Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Rajasekhar Reddy died in 2009, Vijayamma said their family has become a target for some people and everybody in the state with a basic understanding of politics knows the reasons.

She alleged that whenever it becomes clear that TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s strength cannot be revived by the masses, media houses aligned to the TDP such as Eenadu (ETV), Andhrajyothi (ABN) and TV5 start publishing reports and stories against her family.

“Everybody knows that (Jana Sena chief) Pawan Kalyan has also started targeting our family since seven years,” said Vijayamma.

Though these media houses are allegedly propagating falsehoods, she said people never took them into consideration as evident from the astounding public response Rajasekhar Reddy received and now Jagan Mohan Reddy is receiving, citing how her son triumphed in the recent rural and urban local bodies’ polls.

“Because it is impossible to convince people in favour of TDP, Andhrajyothi’s Radhakrishna is targeting our family to diminish us with his weekly columns. After seeing his writings, I wonder if it is journalism,” she asked.

Referring to Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, Vijayamma said all her family members, including her daughter Sharmila and son want the truth to emerge in this case.

“This murder happened when Chandrababu was the CM in March 2019 and he remained so for another two months. There are suspicions on his minister Adinarayana Reddy regarding this murder, who moved away from the party and is now in BJP,” she alleged.