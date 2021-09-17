Spread the love



















Some with Happy & Some with Moody Faces 8-10th Class Students Return to School for OFFLINE Classes after nearly six months of learning ONLINE in the comfort of their homes

Mangaluru: Yes, back to school again! After six months of closure, the school’s campuses in Dakshina Kannada reopened on Friday for standards 8-10. Block education officials (BEOs) said that a good number of students have arrived on campus to attend offline classes. Some schools had 60% attendance while few had more than 80% attendance, whereas few schools have decided to open only from Monday.

All the schools were cleaned and sanitised. Some schools were decorated with flowers and bunting to welcome students. The classes for grades 6 and 7 will commence from September 20. Offline classes for students from classes 6-10 were divided in two parts –- morning and afternoon sessions to avoid rush at schools. Classes for grade 9 and 10 were held in the morning from 9 am till 12.30 pm and class 8 students had classes in the afternoon from 1.30 pm till 4.30 pm.

St Aloysius High school, Mangaluru did adhere to Covid-19 protocols and ensured safety of the children. The school had taken measures to clean up and sanitize classrooms and school premises. While many students were happy to be back in classrooms amidst their classmates, few others were yet to return to their classes. About 90-95% St Aloysius High school showed up today, where the School has 25 students in 8th Std (Kannada); 155 in 8th Std (English); 32 in 9th Std (Kannada); 160 in 9th Std (English); 49 in 10th Std (Kannada) and 175 in 10th Std (English). Some were seen with smiley faces,others were moody.

Fr Gerald Furtado SJ-the Headmaster of St Aloysius High School interacting with students

The school had a thermal scanner to check the temperature, and all students were sanitized. Even the RT-PCR test was compulsory for all teachers and non-teaching school staff in schools, and it was arranged at all primary health centres, community health centres, taluk hospitals and Wenlock Hospital. As per DC’s order, attendance was not compulsory, but students coming to the school must obtain a written consent from their parents, and had to be submitted to the school head. All the officials in charge of the department of public instruction have been instructed to visit and supervise all the schools in the district.

Sr Lourdes -Principal of St Theresa’s School -Bendore making announcements of Covid-19 rules

Meanwhile, president of Karnataka State High school Association , H K Manjunath speaking to the media said that attendance of 85% was expected after parents of aided and government schools expressed a positive attitude in a recent meeting. Fr Gerald Furtado-the Headmaster of St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “The attendance of students attending class after a long break has been very good. We never expected such a good response on the first day, but it has been great and nice to see our students back in their classrooms. Teachers have been instructed to follow all the Covid-19 protocols for the safety of the students. We have also instructed the rules and regulations of the pandemic, and the students have been following them strictly without any hesitation”.

Like this: Like Loading...