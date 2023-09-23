‘SOMETHING ROTTEN’ an Outrageous Musical Farce by CAUSE Foundation for a Good CAUSE

‘SOMETHING ROTTEN’ is an Outrageous Musical Farce by CAUSE Foundation (Cooperation of the Arts for the Upliftment of Society & the Environment)) Staged at Town Hall on Friday, 22 September at 7 pm for a Good CAUSE. The house-packed audience was glued to their seats to watch the spectacular performance by the artists of the Musical Play for over two hours and applauded the acceptable acts rendered by the cast, through their clapping of hands and wow’s and more wow’s

Mangaluru: Every time Ms LEILA ALVARES – an origin of Mangaluru and now settled in Bengaluru, and the Director of CAUSE (Cooperation of the Arts for the Underprivileged in Society & Environment) Foundation organizes a musical play in Mangaluru it gets “BETTER & BIGGER’ and the audience gets “LARGER & LARGER’ and Mangaloreans have seen it in the past at her earlier plays, and this time the audience was treated to a much BIGGER Musical extravaganza when she once again brought back her popular musical play ” Something Rotten” which was hailed as the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years!

The CAUSE Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to promoting local talent with profits donated to local charities including Orphanages, Destitute Homes, Physically and mentally Challenged Homes, Animal Welfare Organizations, and various Sustainable Environmental Ventures. Over the years, hundreds of aspiring, young and old, highly talented performers have passed through our portals – all of whom have volunteered their time and talent toward a greater Cause.

Set in England in the 1590s, two brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are attempting to write a hit play but are overshadowed by the Renaissance rock star known as ‘The Bard’. However, a local fortune teller comes to their rescue and foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting – all at the same time! The brothers are now determined to create the world’s first musical but soon realize that to do so requires a lot more than they bargained for including the importance of Being True To Themselves However, a local fortune teller comes to their rescue and foretells in not so very accurate a vision that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting- all at the same time! What followed was a hilarious hodgepodge of some of the most famous musicians to ever hit Broadway as the brothers set out to create the world’s first Musical Farce.

The Cast and Crew included some of Bengaluru’s finest new and old singing, acting, dancing and musical talent including Rachael Thomas, Deepa Jacob, Alapana Baghirat, Aakarsh Paul, John Mark Sudevan, Madhuri Braganza, Shyju Varkey, Arvind Kasthuri, Tasneem Kera and Prem Koshy among others. As always, Leila’s shows are accompanied by a LIVE BAND – directed by Aashish Paul from Bengaluru. The dances are choreographed by Elexer Fernandes, Kieren Alvares Lynn and Kiera Alvares Ganapathy. Vibrant Costumes by Asha Fernandez and HAND-PAINTED SETS by Alen Church & Tsia Molloth promised a visual feast. and made this a SPECTACULAR MUSICAL Showbiz!, one of the GREAT ACT of all time!

The house-packed audience at the Town Hall, Mangaluru were predominantly mixed, from Grandma and Grandpas, middle-aged mothers and fathers, youth and kids, all belonging to the best cream of Mangaluru’s community. Among the audience was Police Commissioner of Mangaluru Anupam Agarwal, DCP Law & Order, ACP (Traffic) Ms Geetha Kulkarni, renowned Ophthalmologist Dr C R Kamath ( Belonging to Sangeetha Kala Prasarak Sangh, was the BIG sponsor of this show ), Dr Praveen Martis SJ-principal of St Aloysius College; Capt Vincent Pais- President of CASK, Mangaluru; Renowned musician 80-plus old youth F M Lobo of Sangeeth Vihar, Bejai, Mangaluru; Ms Suma Nayak- Trustee of Animal Care Trust, Mangaluru; among others.

The founder and President of CAUSE, Leila Alvares, has directed the musical Farce. The foundation is involved in promoting local talents and the proceeds from the shows are donated to local charities. Leila, who has been involved with charitable causes since she was 18, says she enjoys creating musical productions with live orchestras. “I always work on Broadway musicals,” said Leila. “I prefer comedies as I like people leaving my shows feeling happy. Life can be quite cumbersome, so when people come to my shows, I want them to forget everything and laugh.” Something Rotten has ample comedy, Leila says. “The music is out of the world and the dances are vibrant”

Over the years Leila has staged adaptations of Broadway musicals including The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, My Fair Lady, Grease, Spamalot, The Addams Family and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. We annually travel with our productions to various cities like Mangaluru, Goa, Mysore, Kerala, Chennai, Mysore and Mumbai.

Staging these musicals is a challenge, says Leila. “Sometimes, a lot of money goes into the production and there are times when we make no money at all. Yet, we go on because of the drive within us. We even put in money from our pockets. We have volunteers, who help us to keep the shows going.”

The western slant to her productions is a result of learning Western classical music on the piano, Leila says. “I lean towards these works. I do love Indian classical music, but am not confident enough to work with something that I am not trained in.” Something Rotten, Leila says, was set in England in the 1590s and is about two brothers — Nick and Nigel Bottom, who are attempting to write a hit play. They are, however, overshadowed by a certain Renaissance rock star known as The Bard. There certainly is something rotten in the state of theatre in 16 century England!

Leila also said, “To further our secondary objective, we are also doing/in the process of doing the following in and around Bengaluru; Conducting Exhibitions of the various Arts as part of our welfare strategy for Underprivileged Artistes and artisans; Conducting Medical camps as part of our welfare strategy for Underprivileged Humans; Conducting Anti Rabies Vaccination camps as part of our welfare strategy for Underprivileged and Stray Animals; Conducting Grow Back & Tree Planting activities as part of our effort to Sustain the Environment; and Conducting Disaster Management and First Aid camps as part of our effort to deal with the Changing Environment.

In conclusion, the Musical is based on the book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John Q Farrell, and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, directed by Leila Alvares. Also during the occasion, the proceeds from the show, less expenses, were donated to Animal Care Trust (ACT), Mangaluru, where the Trustee Ms Suma Nayak accepted the Cheque; and also to NGO “White Doves’ where its Founder Ms Corrinne Rasquinha accepted the cheque from Ms Leila. Ms Loretta Rebello, who manages Just Casuals has been of great help in selling the tickets, and Ms Helen Alvares, the sister of Ms Leila who runs the RiverRoost Resort, Vamanjoor, Mangaluru provided hospitality to the musical crew. Mangalorean.com has always been one of the Official Media partners for all of Leila’s shows.

