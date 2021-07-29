Son Donates Food Kits to the Needy in Memory of his Beloved Mother

Spread the love



















Son Dr Kiran Shetty- the Medical Superintendent at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay Donates Food Kits to the Needy in Memory of his Beloved Mother Late Mrs Heera Bhasker Shetty, the wife of Prof (Dr) K Bhasker Shetty, a well known surgeon and Educationist, and the Head of The City Hospital Charitable Trust, Mangaluru. The project was coordinated by Team Mangalorean/Mangalorean.com, which is our THIRD FOOD DISTRIBUTION PROJECT post Lockdown.

Mangaluru: In the Bible, Matthew 25:40 where Jesus says, “Whatever you have done to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you have done it to me.” You can help the needy around you in practical, creative ways. “You may never know what results come from your actions, But if you do nothing there will be no result. The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems” had said Mahatma Gandhi, and Saint Mother Teresa had said “We cannot do great things on this Earth,Only small things with great love.”- and that’s exactly what Dr Kiran Shetty, the Medical Superintendent of Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay did in memory of his loving Mother Late Mrs Heera Bhasker Shetty- the wife of Prof (Dr) K Bhasker Shetty, a well-known surgeon in the City and a educationist, and also the head of City Hospital Charitable Trust, Mangaluru.

As they say “Better Late Than Never”, while thousands of needy people received Aid in the form of Food Kits, Covid Care Kits, Essentials etc during the lockdown period, this is the THIRD FOOD DISTRIBUTION PROJECT undertaken by Team Mangalorean/ Mangalorean.com, helping a bunch of needy people who missed to get the required Aid, like food and other essentials were taken care few days ago. And this time the kind generosity from Dr Kiran Shetty, helped us succeed in our project, and also put miles of smiles on the faces of the needy people, who still need help post lockdown/pandemic. It was indeed a kind gesture of Dr Kiran Shetty to help the needy in memory of his Mother, who was helped the needy in their hard times, and she loved children very dearly, and therefore in her name the family started a school named- “Heera International School’-Shakthinagar, Mangaluru, a perfect honour to the departed soul of Mrs Heera Shetty.

Late Mrs HEERA BHASKER SHETTY

During this pandemic, stocked refrigerators and safe shelters are big blessings to have. However, not everyone has the means for this. The recent lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus had affected the livelihood of thousands of people. While slum dwellers and daily wage workers were struggling to earn their daily bread, migrant labourers had also been left without work, with some having walked back to their hometowns. While the Government did its best to take care of these migrants and the poor- but, it is not just the government which stepped forward, a slew of organizations, religious institutions and NGO’s charged ahead to alleviate the conditions- and also generous donors, like Dr Kiran Shetty.

It was all about spreading happiness and a fight against poverty (hunger, clothes and shelter)- these are the three basic things a human being requires. Many Good Samaritans and generous people have been sharing part of their wealth towards these good causes and making a difference in the lives of the needy people and destitute. When Doors close and Heart Opens- The Covid-19 crisis has brought to the fore not only our limitedness as human beings in the face of a pandemic but also the sad plight of migrants, daily wage earners, the elderly and the mentally sick in the context of a total lockdown in the country. “The world is our home” here we are all connected as human beings with God, with others and with nature and this is a time to restore the right relationships. Secondly, “being friends of God entails being friends with the poor.”

Team Mangalorean with the help of numerous donors earlier, and now from Dr Kiran has really taken this initiative to reach out to the poor families by providing them with Provision Kits and Covid-19 essentials, when they missed in getting the aid earlier during the lockdown. The Food Kit distribution was held at St Angela Convent/School, Bejai, Mangaluru , where people irrespective of caste or creed were given the food kits, in the presence of Subin Mathew-PRO at City Hospital, Mangaluru, Deepak Hegde (Son of Late Mrs Heera Shetty’s sister)- Cousin of Dr Kiran Shetty, Sr Severine Crasta-Superior at St Angela’s Convent, Sr Lethecia D’silva- Headmistress at St Angela School/In-charge of Hostel; Sr Leena Sequeira -Warden; and Mrs Jacintha (Jessy) Pinto- the former President of Kuwait Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA) and a Social Worker. The programme began with a prayer by the hostel girls, followed by a welcome address by Sr Leena Sequeira.

Our outreach has taught us that there are many families who have lost their livelihood. Secondly, the rural flock is not catered to and is simply neglected. Thirdly the old and sick people have no means and ways to take care of their basic needs. Fourthly, many others have to undergo lots of struggles to make their ends meet, and lastly, the APL families are finding it very difficult to earn their living. We are all inspired by the team spirit which we all adopted and put in our efforts relentlessly with one aim in mind to spread love and brotherhood. Covid care may officially end but let this mindset continue!

The joy of being able to bless and give someone you love and care, and to make them smile, is priceless. The satisfaction that comes from making a difference in the lives of others cannot be overstated. Knowing that you have helped make someone Else’s life a little brighter and better is a special feeling, and one that will last with you for a long time. And in our world of plenty we can spread a smile of joy. “We are the world. We are children. We are the ones who make a brighter day. We’re all part of God’s great big family. And the truth is that love is all we need. So let’s start giving, for it’s true, we’ll make a better day. Just you and me.” – These thought-provoking lyrics by the late pop-star Michael Jackson from the song “We Are the World” are quite befitting here. Yes, we all can do it if we make up our mind, and help and serve those in need. A BIG Thank You to Dr Kiran shetty for his generosity- we need people like him, who can make a difference!

Ending this column with a thought-provoking message of Saint Mother Teresa – “If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other. At the end of life, we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, or how many great things we have done. We will be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in. I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things. A life not lived for others is not a life. Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”

Like this: Like Loading...